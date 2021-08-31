Simu Liu, Marvel's Shang-Chi, Signs Multi-year Exclusive Private Autograph Deal With ACE Universe & KLF Sports

"Simu Liu is one of the most important and significant young actors in cinema today. Bringing the first Asian lead to Marvel's MCU in Shang-Chi, Simu is proving himself to be a force for many years to come," said Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "He will be a significant part of the most important cinematic universe, and this multi-year exclusive relationship will allow ACE and KLF to develop unique initiatives like having him sign in Chinese. We chose Simu as our first multi-year exclusive because we recognize the historical nature of the film and its impact globally."

ACE and KLF are the global leaders for autographed merchandise and memorabilia, having conducted thousands of in-person and send-in autograph signings since 1997. Due to the pandemic and most in-person autograph sessions being put on pause, ACE and KLF have come together to create more send-in opportunities for fans to get their most prized possessions autographed by some of Hollywood's biggest talent, including Robert De Niro, Chris Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Harrison Ford, Al Pacino, Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle and more. Fans wanting to participate in this exclusive signing with Simu can visit www.breaktimelive.com for more information.

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE ACE Universe is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con events. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests and played host to millions of happy fans. In addition to producing premium events, ACE Universe has launched a new service, ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today (ASSIST), connecting fans to their favorite celebrities through the on-going pandemic. Fans can view content from previous events and our virtual talent Q&As on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @acecomiccon.

ABOUT KLF SPORTS

Based out of Miami, KLF SPORTS has been in the business for 12 years. With associates in most major cities, KLF SPORTS has put together autograph and appearance deals for some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industries. KLF enters into exclusive and nonexclusive autograph agreements with today's top names in their respective fields, and insures that their autographs and appearances are managed in such a way as to keep the talent at the fore-front of media attention, while at the same time protecting the value and distribution of that talent's autograph.

