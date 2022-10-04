Simulation and Analysis Software Market to Record a CAGR of 13.36%, On-premise to be Largest Revenue-generating Deployment Segment - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment (on-premise and cloud), End-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. By deployment, the on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of on-premise simulation and analysis software is higher than cloud-based solutions, as they offer more security. These solutions are used by large enterprises in the aerospace, automobile, and manufacturing industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2022-2026

Some Companies Mentioned

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software enabling engineers to reduce design iterations and prototype testing as well as increase scientific computing power.

ANSYS Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software that spans the entire range of physics, providing access to virtually any field of engineering simulation that a design process requires.

Autodesk Inc - The company offers simulation and analysis software that helps predict, validate, and optimize products using accurate analyses.

Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software, which helps in modeling, forecasting, and analyzing movement through regions, cities, and places.

ESI Group SA - The company offers simulation and analysis software for modeling, simulating, and analyzing technical systems, including mechanics, hydraulics, pneumatics, electronics, and controls, as well as thermal, magnetic, and other physical behavior.

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for simulation and analysis software is driving the simulation and analysis software market growth. However, factors such as high costs of deployment and complex architecture of simulation technologies may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the simulation and analysis software market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Simulation And Analysis Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

