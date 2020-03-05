Simwood Announces a Phone Solution for Full-Fibre Alternative Networks

BRISTOL, England, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK and US carrier Simwood today demonstrated a domestic voice solution for those alternative networks rolling out full-fibre networks (Alt Nets).

Simwood Partner is the company's channel proposition, enabling communication providers to white-label its hosted VoIP solution as their own. This solution is now residential capable, enabling customers to provision domestic services, providing high-quality, cost-effective, voice servers to residential end users.

Simon Woodhead, CEO

One unique feature of the Simwood solution is full app integration at no extra cost. Everyone in a household can have an app tied to the house phone numbers and make or receive calls anywhere with WiFi or 4G coverage. Uniquely, the app doesn't cripple battery usage and offers high security, high quality audio which is very tolerant of poor quality networks.

Simwood founder and CEO Simon Woodhead commented, "There's some amazing work going on around the UK delivering full-fibre broadband to homes and businesses and building a genuine alternative to the incumbent. The trouble is their customers also need voice, and referring them back to the incumbent, encouraging them to overbuild with their own fibre seems short-sighted to me. At the same time, referring customers to Silicon Valley alternatives represents very poor value for the customer. We're now giving Alt Nets a great alternative that they can offer in their own name at a progressive price point."

ABOUT SIMWOOD

Founded by Simon Woodhead in 1996, Simwood is a wholesale carrier specialising in uncompromisingly honest, dynamic, and innovation-driven wholesale VoIP telephony. With its own infrastructure and presence in multiple data centres across the UK, and ongoing expansion into the USA, Simwood has over 23 years experience in delivering cutting-edge, innovative, and secure solutions for VoIP providers around the world.

Simwood has recently acquired Sipcentric which strengthened its product set, offering a fresh yet experienced platform for truly white-labelled hosted VoIP. The Sipcentric platform (now branded Simwood Partner) is offered to resellers looking to expand on their service portfolios. All of the traditional Simwood values filter through to this platform such as encrypted voice, fraud prevention, as well as all the fantastic platform features like call centre wallboards, white labelling, and full customer control.

