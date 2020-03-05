Simwood Debuts Microsoft Teams Integration

BRISTOL, England, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK and US carrier Simwood today demonstrated a full integration between its hosted VoIP solutions and Microsoft Teams at its annual 'SimCon' event.

Simwood Partner is the company's channel proposition, enabling communication providers to white-label its hosted VoIP solution as their own. This solution has been fully integrated with Microsoft Teams such that end-user organisations using Teams can seamlessly integrate it with their hosted PBX. This enables simple two-way calling and brings the benefits of Teams to phone numbers and internal extensions the company already has.

Simwood founder and CEO Simon Woodhead commented, "Teams is hot property at the moment, but risks being yet another unified communications island. Integrating these technologies is absolutely key to enable end-users to derive maximum value and work the way they want to work, where they want to work."

Teams integration is available in two flavours - PBX and Trunk. The PBX integration integrates specific Teams users with PBX users, enabling two-way call flows as that user, i.e. incoming calls delivered to Teams, outgoing calls from Teams. The Trunk integration operates at the organisation level and enables Simwood Partner trunks to be used by the Teams installation.

ABOUT SIMWOOD

Founded by Simon Woodhead in 1996, Simwood is a wholesale carrier specialising in uncompromisingly honest, dynamic, and innovation-driven wholesale VoIP telephony. With its own infrastructure and presence in multiple data centres across the UK, and ongoing expansion into the USA, Simwood has over 23 years experience in delivering cutting-edge, innovative, and secure solutions for VoIP providers around the world.

Simwood has recently acquired Sipcentric which strengthened its product set, offering a fresh yet experienced platform for truly white-labelled hosted VoIP. The Sipcentric platform (now branded Simwood Partner) is offered to resellers looking to expand on their service portfolios. All of the traditional Simwood values filter through to this platform such as encrypted voice, fraud prevention, as well as all the fantastic platform features like call centre wallboards, white labelling, and full customer control.

