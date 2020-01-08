Simwood Group plc Appoints Former LINX CEO John Souter to its Board

BRISTOL, England, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simwood Group plc, the international telecoms company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Souter to its board. John will play a key role in assisting delivery of Simwood's expansion plans, providing independent analysis of, and input to, the company's activities in all territories.

John recently stepped down as CEO of LINX, the London Internet Exchange, after 18 years very highly commended work seeing that organisation rapidly grow and adapt in aggressively competitive markets. This has included expansion to the USA alongside supporting activities across the globe, and maintaining an enviable position as the world's largest member-owned Internet Exchange Point, with over 900 ISPs and carrier members across 80 countries.

Simwood is maintaining aggressive growth in its home UK and US markets, as well as expanding by way of acquisition. This appointment is an essential step in strengthening top-level oversight and adding experience in implementing controls befitting a larger multinational business.

John Souter said, "I am energised and eagerly anticipating joining the innovative and ambitious team at Simwood. I have respected their attitude, approach and ethos for many years and am looking forward to bringing a focussed, diligent approach to their business. It is extremely pleasing to make my first venture from executive to non-executive activities with them."

Grahame Davies, Chairman of Simwood Group, said, "I am delighted that John has chosen to join Simwood as his first step from executive excellence into the exciting new role of activating, supporting, testing and challenging the Simwood board to over-achieve on the company's ambitions, its corporate aims and its staff. He will bring a fresh and uninhibited approach to our strategy ensuring the maximum chance of success."

About Simwood:

Simwood Group incorporates the wholesale arm Simwood eSMS Ltd, US operations Simwood Inc and the hosted voice platform Sipcentric Ltd. Simwood was established in 1996 and services over 200 wholesale customers in more than 52 countries.

