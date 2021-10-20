Sin City Unveils its Ecosystem Development Partners

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the Sin City Metaverse project at the GITEX Global future blockchain summit currently ongoing in Dubai, the blockchain community has been left in awe with so many investors attempting to figure out which ventures and blockchain institutions are backing the Sin City Metaverse project. This project promises to create an immersive 3D open world, play-to-earn GTA styled multiplayer game deployed on the blockchain through the polygon network, which will also be the first rated-R game on the blockchain.

It's been a while since a project of this magnitude has launched. The last time investors would've probably have heard about a high impact project of this nature, would have been from the emerging DEFI ecosystem in August 2020. On the 17th October 2021 inside the grand stage of GITEX; blockchain enthusiasts, investors, developers, promoters and millions of viewers from across the globe were able to witness and relive how it was in the early days of DEFI through this outstanding launch. For the first time in blockchain history, a virtual launch party powered by a top rated DJ and a virtual compere called 'NOX' was provided by the innovative Equinox Launchpad team whose technology delivered this virtual launch experience to many viewers globally.

The days and hours leading up to the launch already pointed to the fact that the project would be nothing short of a huge success as the three IDO Launchpads used for the utility token public sales sold out in record time. Red Kite launchpad sold out in less than 1 minute, Bullperks sold out in less than 1hour as a record deal and the Equinox team affirmed they couldn't keep a record of the time as it was just so fast. The successful launch along with the pace of development of the core product coupled with the fact that digital land will be ready for sale in just three weeks after launch, has kept investors wondering who the Sin City Metaverse backers are.

Below are some of the top partners of Sin City.

TDEFI - A UK based incubator and accelerator lab providing mentorship, guidance and technical support to early stage startups in blockchain. TDEFI is manned by the highly experienced TradeDog team. The accelerator also provides Connections, Technology, Marketing & Community, Exchanges, liquidity and growth hacking partnerships. The TDefi accelerator has provided guidance and support to many blockchain projects that are now considered bluechip firms. Vulcan Forged - With a highly equipped Game development studio in Greece , Vulcan Forged has long before launch partnered with Sin City to develop a part of the Metaverse as well as the 3D game. Nonceblox - Nonceblox is among the earliest technology team's to cross from traditional technology to blockchain technology. Based in India and the United States , this team have worked with many of the top 100 projects by market capitalisation. Matic now Polygon - Polygon is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Aggregating scalable solutions on Ethereum supporting a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem.

Other ventures partnering to help the project deliver on its short and long term promises are Maven Capital, Magnus Capital, Grizzly Capital, CCIX Global, Twin Apex Capital, Moonwhale, AU21 Capital, Grow Studios, Equinox, Bullperks, Red Kite, Fork Ventures and Arcade Network.

ABOUT SIN CITY METAVERSE

'Sin City' is a Metaverse multi-player game built on Blockchain Technology. The background of the game is based on the most controversial Cities of the world, where digital real estate is available to be purchased. Users can buy this land to develop and build their empire. The aim of the game is to become the ultimate Kingpin. This will be a highly social orientated platform, where you can build clubs for your friends to hangout, venues for online events or even compete in underworld activities to win in-game rewards.

Sin City is powered by the utility token SIN . See explainer video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJR-0jUSrxs

For more visit:

Website: http://www.sin-city.io

Telegram: https://t.me/sincitytoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sincitytoken

Pancake Swap:

https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x6397de0f9aedc0f7a8fa8b438dde883b9c201010

MEXC:

https://www.mexc.am/exchange/SIN_USDT

SOURCE Sin City