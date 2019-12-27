SINA Announces Arbitration Ruling

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced that the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (the "NAI") recently rendered an arbitral award regarding the dispute between GeoSolutions B.V. ("GSBV") and its parent company GeoSolutions Holdings N.V. ("GHNV", together with GSBV, "GeoSolutions") as claimants on one hand, and Sina Hong Kong Limited, a subsidiary of the Company ("SINA HK") and GyPSii (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. ("GyPSii"), a joint venture that is 60% owned by SINA HK and 40% owned by GHNV, as respondents on the other hand, and rendered an award in favor of GSBV.

The arbitrators of NAI found that SINA HK was a party to, and had breached, a license agreement with GSBV and ordered that SINA HK and GyPSii be jointly and severally obligated to pay GSBV as stipulated under the arbitral award. The arbitrators rejected GeoSolutions' other requests for relief against SINA HK, including a declaration of infringement of copyright and payout of part of Weibo's market value.

The Company considers the arbitral award unjustified and groundless. SINA HK is considering legal and other actions available to protect its interests, while evaluating the financial impact of the award on SINA HK. As a result of the award and the fact that SINA HK is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, the Company expects to record a one-time litigation reserve of approximately US$126 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

