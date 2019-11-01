SINA Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 14, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ GS: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, will announce its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Following the announcement, SINA's management team will host a conference call from 7:10 a.m. – 7:40 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2019 (or 8:10 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. Beijing Time on November 14, 2019) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.sina.com. Dial-in to the conference call can be accessed as follows:

US: +1 845 675 0437 Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771 Mainland China: 400 620 8038 International: +65 6713 5090 Passcode for all regions: 9785475

A replay of the conference call will be available through morning Eastern Time November 22, 2019. The dial-in number is +61 2 8199 0299. The passcode for the replay is 9785475.

About SINA

We are an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Our digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA.cn (mobile portal), SINA Mobile Apps and Weibo.com (social media) enable Internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from the web and mobile devices and share their interests to friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA.cn and SINA Mobile Apps provide news information, professional and entertainment content from SINA.com customized for mobile users in WAP (mobile browser) and mobile application format. Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo allows users to create and post feeds and attach multi-media content, as well as access a wide range of organically and third-party developed applications, such as online games.

Through these properties and other product lines, we offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's strategic and operational plans. SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to SINA's limited operating history in certain new businesses; the global financial and credit market crisis and its impact on the Chinese economy; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and MVAS for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and MVAS products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such a Alibaba; the Company's reliance on mobile operators in China to provide MVAS and changes in mobile operators' policies for MVAS in China; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Relations

SINA Corporation

Phone: 8610-5898 3336

Email: ir@staff.sina.com.cn

