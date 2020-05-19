SINA Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $435.1 million . Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $432.4 million , representing a decrease of 4% on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to , representing a decrease of 4% on a constant currency basis . Advertising revenues decreased 20% year-over-year to $310.0 million .

. Non-advertising revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $125.1 million . Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 45% year-over-year to $122.4 million .

. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 45% year-over-year to . Net income attributable to SINA was $82.4 million , or $1.21 for diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $17.0 million , or $0.25 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the first quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the first quarter of 2019, or RMB6.73=US$1.00.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2020, SINA reported net revenues of $435.1 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $475.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $432.4 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $472.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $310.0 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $388.0 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the overall advertising demand, as well as negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $125.1 million, an increase of 44% compared to $87.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $122.4 million, an increase of 45% compared to $84.5 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues generated from SINA Fintech businesses, due to growth in loan facilitation volume as well as gross reporting of certain Fintech revenues as required by ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments".

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 66%, compared to 76% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 75%, compared to 78% for the same period last year. Non-advertising gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 44%, compared to 64% for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology in estimating allowances for credit losses for Fintech businesses and reporting revenue and cost on a gross basis for certain Fintech businesses in accordance with ASU 2016-13.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $257.9 million, compared to $272.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $231.7 million, compared to $245.3 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $30.8 million, compared to $86.9 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 7%, compared to 18% for the same period last year, as reduced expenses resulting from coronavirus pandemic disruption could not fully offset the revenue impact of the pandemic. Non-GAAP income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $57.1 million, compared to $114.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 13%, compared to 24% for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $126.7 million, compared to $77.7 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2020 included (i) a $153.5 million gain on deemed disposal and a $47.1 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which are excluded under non-GAAP measure; (ii) a $15.0 million net earnings from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; and (iii) a $5.2 million net interest and other income. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2019 included (i) an $80.8 million net gain on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; (ii) a $13.1 million net interest and other income; and (iii) a $16.3 million net loss from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $25.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to a decrease in deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value changes of investments as well as reduced profitability in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.4 million, compared to $33.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.21, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $17.0 million, compared to $28.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.25, compared to $0.40 for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2020, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.7 billion, compared to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $77.3 million, capital expenditures totaled $11.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.5 million.

Other Development

As of March 31, 2020, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares at an average cost of $30.59 under the 2020 New Program. There were 65,384,161 ordinary shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, litigation reserve for arbitration, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books), gain (loss) on sale of investment, gain (loss) on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain (loss) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

Conference Call

SINA will host a conference call from 8:10 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2020 (or 8:10 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. Beijing Time on May 19, 2020) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006810-invite.html

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 27, 2020:

United States: 1855 883 1031 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 International: +61 7 3107 6325 Replay PIN: 10006810

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.sina.com.

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and Fintech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2019 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Relations

SINA Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898 3336

Email: [email protected]

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2019 Net revenues:









Advertising $ 309,995

$ 388,025

$ 460,864 Non-advertising 125,056

87,114

132,450



435,051

475,139

593,314 Cost of revenues(1):









Advertising 76,855

84,379

88,121 Non-advertising 69,534

31,144

48,121



146,389

115,523

136,242 Gross profit 288,662

359,616

457,072













Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing(1) 127,156

145,478

165,367 Product development(1) 91,977

94,049

95,638 General and administrative(1) 38,726

33,160

177,411



257,859

272,687

438,416 Income from operations 30,803

86,929

18,656













Non-operating income (loss):









Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net 15,048

(16,253)

10,353 Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment

on investments, net 106,444

80,806

(234,106) Interest and other income, net 5,189

13,102

15,312



126,681

77,655

(208,441)













Income (loss) before income taxes 157,484

164,584

(189,785) Income tax expenses (25,787)

(65,235)

(6,580)













Net income (loss) 131,697

99,349

(196,365) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 49,257

66,266

(20,919)













Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ 82,440

$ 33,083

$ (175,446)



























Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.21

$ 0.48

$ (2.53) Diluted net income (loss) per share(2) $ 1.21

$ 0.46

$ (2.53)













Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 68,116

69,461

69,449













Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 68,207

69,759

69,449









































(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:











Cost of revenues $ 2,745

$ 2,536

$ 3,255

Sales and marketing 5,292

5,620

6,422

Product development 8,073

9,654

10,267

General and administrative 11,749

10,978

12,002













(2) Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method

investments.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,







2020



2019



Assets



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,466,211



$ 1,951,886



Short-term investments

1,216,067



951,953



Restricted cash

245,232



184,143



Accounts receivable, net

576,355



601,876



Financing receivables, net

165,172



226,098



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

753,457



695,888



Subtotal

4,422,494



4,611,844

















Property and equipment, net

247,329



253,179

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

21,609



24,872

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

302,076



307,300

Long-term investments

2,338,937



2,200,548

Other assets

78,935



71,085

Total assets

$ 7,411,380



$ 7,468,828



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 156,883



$ 170,647



Amount due to customers

118,281



121,558



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

845,305



886,713



Short-term bank loan

66,538



81,649



Deferred revenues

221,292



143,073



Short-term operating lease liabilities

12,103



12,151



Short-term funding debts

135,575



173,821



Income taxes payable

129,880



129,591



Subtotal

1,685,857



1,719,203

















Convertible debt

889,301



888,266

Senior notes

794,319



793,985

Long-term funding debts

38,829



22,260

Long-term deferred revenues

30,609



33,217

Long-term operating lease liabilities

10,436



13,081

Other long-term liabilities

108,195



100,903



Total liabilities

3,557,546



3,570,915

















Shareholders' equity













SINA shareholders' equity(1)

2,548,871



2,638,481



Non-controlling interests

1,304,963



1,259,432



Total shareholders' equity

3,853,834



3,897,913

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,411,380



$ 7,468,828

















(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit

Loss on Financial Instruments". ASU 2016-13 replaces the current incurred loss impairment methodology with the expected

credit loss impairment model ("CECL"), which requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable

information to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the instrument instead of only when losses are incurred. This

standard applies to financial assets measured at amortized cost basis and off-balance-sheet credit exposures not accounted for

as insurance. The cumulative impact arising from the adoption was a debit to retained earnings as of January 1, 2020 of $62.1

million.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (U.S. Dollars in thousands)

















Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2019













Net revenues









Weibo:











Advertising and marketing $ 275,422

$ 341,141

$ 405,921

Weibo VAS 47,967

58,036

62,227

Subtotal 323,389

399,177

468,148













Non-Weibo:











Media Advertising 36,679

46,896

56,466

Fintech * 81,647

34,916

77,759

Subtotal 118,326

81,812

134,225













Elimination (6,664)

(5,850)

(9,059)



$ 435,051

$ 475,139

$ 593,314













Cost of revenues









Weibo $ 74,110

$ 82,817

$ 90,566













Non-Weibo











Media Advertising 17,642

21,660

20,404

Fintech * 59,195

16,884

32,808

Subtotal 76,837

38,544

53,212













Elimination (4,558)

(5,838)

(7,536)



$ 146,389

$ 115,523

$ 136,242













Gross margin









Weibo 77%

79%

81% Non-Weibo 35%

53%

60% Total gross margin 66%

76%

77%











































* Fintech includes Fintech services and SINA Media other businesses. For the first quarter of 2020, SINA

Media other revenue was $3.9 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period last year.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































Three months ended



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019











Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP



Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results





































Advertising revenues $ 309,995





$ 309,995

$ 388,025





$ 388,025

$ 460,864





$ 460,864 Non-advertising revenues 125,056

(2,609) (a) 122,447

87,114

(2,609) (a) 84,505

132,450

(2,609) (a) 129,841 Net revenues $ 435,051

$ (2,609)

$ 432,442

$ 475,139

$ (2,609)

$ 472,530

$ 593,314

$ (2,609)

$ 590,705













































(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)









2,745 (b)







2,536 (b)







3,255 (b)

Gross profit $ 288,662

$ 136

$ 288,798

$ 359,616

$ (73)

$ 359,543

$ 457,072

$ 646

$ 457,718





































































(28,691) (b)









(25,114) (b)







(26,252) (b)







(1,075) (c)









(1,080) (c)







(1,124) (c)







(125,809) (d)

Operating expenses $ 257,859

$ (26,194)

$ 231,665

$ 272,687

$ (27,376)

$ 245,311

$ 438,416

$ (155,575)

$ 282,841





































































(2,609) (a)









(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)







31,946 (b)









27,859 (b)







28,788 (b)







1,075 (c)









1,080 (c)







1,124 (c)







125,809 (d)

Income from operations $ 30,803

$ 26,330

$ 57,133

$ 86,929

$ 27,303

$ 114,232

$ 18,656

$ 156,221

$ 174,877





































































(2,609) (a)









(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)







31,946 (b)









27,859 (b)







28,788 (b)







1,075 (c)









1,080 (c)







1,124 (c)







125,809 (d)









(5,873) (e)







15,307 (e)







1,669 (e)









(106,444) (f)







(80,806) (f)







234,106 (f)









10,259 (g)







(7,436) (g)







(129,158) (g)









1,369 (h)







1,035 (h)







1,371 (h)









8,955 (i)







40,367 (i)







(6,032) (i)

Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ 82,440

$ (65,404)

$ 17,036

$ 33,083

$ (4,230)

$ 28,853

$ (175,446)

$ 258,177

$ 82,731











































































Diluted net income (loss) per share * $ 1.21





$ 0.25

$ 0.46





$ 0.40

$ (2.53)





$ 1.17





































Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 68,207

-

68,207

69,759

-

69,759

69,449

94 (j) 69,543











































































Gross margin - advertising 75%

1%

76%

78%

1%

79%

81%

1%

82% Gross margin - non-advertising 44%

-1%

43%

64%

-1%

63%

64%

-1%

63% Operating margin 7%

6%

13%

18%

6%

24%

3%

27%

30%











































































(a) To exclude the recognition of deferred revenue related to the license granted to Leju. (b) To exclude stock-based compensation. (c) To adjust amortization of intangible assets. (d) To exclude the litigation reserve for arbitration of NAI. (e) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books. (f) To exclude (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investments, net. (g) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. (h) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. (i) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (c) and (f). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.** (j) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested equity granted.





































* Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments. ** The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items, and those items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.





































UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SINA'S SHARE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS' NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS***

































































Three months ended



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Results







































To exclude stock-based compensation



$ 484









$ 287









$ 410





To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting



































from business acquisitions



1,045









1,062









1,046





To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



1,009









6,713









1,094





To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in



































investments, net



(7,735)









7,915









(205)





To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(244)









(248)









(245)





Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net $ 14,616

$ (5,441)

$ 9,175

$ (16,675)

$ 15,729

$ (946)

$ 9,922

$ 2,100

$ 12,022

Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles



































not on their books 371

(371)

-

358

(358)

-

369

(369)

-

Share of tax impacts related to amortization of



































equity investments' intangibles not on their books 61

(61)

-

64

(64)

-

62

(62)

-



$ 15,048

$ (5,873)

$ 9,175

$ (16,253)

$ 15,307

$ (946)

$ 10,353

$ 1,669

$ 12,022













































































*** Earning (loss) from equity method investments is recorded one quarter in arrears.

