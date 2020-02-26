SINA Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $593.3 million . Non-GAAP net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $590.7 million , representing an increase of 5% on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Non-GAAP net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to , representing an increase of 5% on a constant currency basis . Advertising revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $460.9 million .

. Non-advertising revenues increased 49% year-over-year to $132.5 million . Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 51% year-over-year to $129.8 million .

. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 51% year-over-year to . Net loss attributable to SINA was $175.4 million , or $2.53 for diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $82.7 million , or $1.17 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $2.16 billion . Non-GAAP net revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $2.15 billion , representing an increase of 7% on a constant currency basis [2] .

. Non-GAAP net revenues increased 3% year-over-year to , representing an increase of 7% on a constant currency basis . Advertising revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.74 billion .

. Non-advertising revenues increased 31% year-over-year to $419.3 million . Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $408.9 million .

. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 32% year-over-year to . Net loss attributable to SINA was $70.5 million , or $1.03 for diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $232.6 million , or $3.26 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2018, or RMB6.94=US$1.00. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate for fiscal year 2019 had been the same as it was for fiscal year 2018, or RMB6.62=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, SINA reported net revenues of $593.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $573.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $590.7 million, an increase of 4% compared to $570.4 million for the same period last year.

Advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $460.9 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $484.3 million for the same period last year, primarily due to decreases in Weibo and portal advertising revenues as well as negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $132.5 million, an increase of 49% compared to $88.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $129.8 million, an increase of 51% compared to $86.1 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues generated from SINA fin-tech businesses.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 77%, compared to 79% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 81%, compared to 82% for the same period last year. Non-advertising gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 64%, up from 57% for the same period last year, benefiting from better gross margin profile of SINA fin-tech businesses.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $438.4 million, compared to $319.9 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to a one-time litigation reserve of approximately $125.8 million recorded in relation to an arbitration ruling announced by Company on December 27, 2019, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $282.8 million, compared to $288.6 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.7 million, compared to $130.1 million for the same period last year, mainly due to impact of the aforementioned one-time litigation reserve. Operating margin was 3%, compared to 23% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $174.9 million, an increase of 10% compared to $159.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 30%, compared to 28% for the same period last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $208.4 million, compared to non-operating loss of $12.6 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly included (i) a $177.8 million impairment on the Company's investment in Yixia Tech Co., Ltd., which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $19.2 million net loss from fair value changes of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) a $10.4 million net earnings from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; (iv) a $15.3 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $6.6 million, compared to $14.3 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to increase in tax deduction based on preferential tax policy upon approval from relevant authorities.

Net loss attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $175.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $16.4 million for the same period last year. Diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.53, compared to a diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $0.22 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $82.7 million, compared to $57.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.17, compared to $0.80 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2019, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.9 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to net proceeds received from Weibo's senior notes offering and offset by continued investment activities. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $301.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2019, SINA reported net revenues of $2.16 billion, an increase of 3% compared to $2.11 billion in 2018. Non-GAAP net revenues for 2019 were $2.15 billion, an increase of 3% compared to $2.10 billion in 2018.

Advertising revenues in 2019 were $1.74 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to $1.79 billion in 2018, primarily due to a decline in portal advertising revenues and negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues in 2019 were $419.3 million, an increase of 31% compared to $319.0 million in 2018. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues in 2019 were $408.9 million, an increase of 32% compared to $308.6 million in 2018, benefiting from increased revenues generated from SINA fin-tech businesses and incremental revenues derived from Weibo's live streaming business acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross margin in 2019 was 77%, compared to 79% in 2018. Advertising gross margin in 2019 was 81%, flat year over year. Non-advertising gross margin in 2019 was 63%, compared to 65% in 2018.

Operating expenses in 2019 totaled $1.30 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses in 2019 totaled $1.06 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in 2018.

Income from operations in 2019 was $370.3 million, compared to $467.0 million in 2018, mainly due to impact of the aforementioned one-time litigation reserve. Operating margin was 17%, compared to 22% in 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations in 2019 was $611.9 million, compared to $581.5 million in 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28%, flat year over year.

Non-operating loss in 2019 was $115.1 million, compared to a non-operating income of $88.5 million in 2018. Non-operating loss in 2019 mainly included (i) a $165.3 million net gain from fair value changes on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $342.0 million impairment on the Company's certain investments, mainly including a $177.8 million impairment on the Company's investment in Yixia Tech Co., Ltd., which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $64.1 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses in 2019 were $146.5 million, compared to $129.1 million in 2018, largely attributable to the deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value changes of investments and offset by increase in tax deduction based on preferential tax policy upon approval from relevant authorities. Non-GAAP income tax expenses in 2019 were $97.4 million, compared to $91.0 million in 2018.

Net loss attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders in 2019 was $70.5 million, compared to a net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $125.6 million in 2018. Diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders in 2019 was $1.03, compared to a diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $1.70 in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders in 2019 was $232.6 million, compared to $227.1 million in 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders in 2019 was $3.26, compared to $3.07 in 2018.

For the fiscal year of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $744.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $29.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $44.6 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment, litigation reserve for arbitration, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books), gain (loss) on sale of investment, deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain (loss) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and fin-tech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2018 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Net revenues:

















Advertising $ 460,864

$ 484,307

$ 461,095

$ 1,743,617

$ 1,789,285 Non-advertising 132,450

88,707

100,353

419,338

319,042



593,314

573,014

561,448

2,162,955

2,108,327 Cost of revenues(1):

















Advertising 88,121

85,048

80,297

338,386

341,153 Non-advertising 48,121

37,997

37,055

155,042

110,887



136,242

123,045

117,352

493,428

452,040 Gross profit 457,072

449,969

444,096

1,669,527

1,656,287





















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing (1) 165,367

191,208

169,423

627,989

699,962 Product development (1) 95,638

85,383

91,150

372,818

345,942 General and administrative (1) 177,411

30,633

44,854

298,441

120,184 Goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment -

12,691

-

-

23,245



438,416

319,915

305,427

1,299,248

1,189,333 Income from operations 18,656

130,054

138,669

370,279

466,954





















Non-operating income (loss):

















Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net 10,353

(4,731)

1,608

24

1,120 Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment

on investments, net (234,106)

(22,960)

(25,549)

(179,164)

17,981 Interest and other income, net 15,312

15,090

19,895

64,053

69,355



(208,441)

(12,601)

(4,046)

(115,087)

88,456





















Income (loss) before income taxes (189,785)

117,453

134,623

255,192

555,410 Income tax expenses (6,580)

(14,347)

(27,930)

(146,465)

(129,084)





















Net income (loss) (196,365)

103,106

106,693

108,727

426,326 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (20,919)

86,729

86,296

179,269

300,764





















Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ (175,446)

$ 16,377

$ 20,397

$ (70,542)

$ 125,562











































Basic net income (loss) per share $ (2.53)

$ 0.24

$ 0.29

$ (1.01)

$ 1.79 Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) $ (2.53)

$ 0.22

$ 0.28

$ (1.03)

$ 1.70





















Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 69,449

69,235

69,936

69,640

70,296





















Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 69,449

69,666

70,019

69,640

72,375

































































(1)Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 3,255

$ 922

$ 3,448

$ 11,859

$ 10,128

Sales and marketing 6,422

3,174

6,426

24,499

21,942

Product development 10,267

4,403

10,655

38,991

30,830

General and administrative 12,002

8,834

12,342

46,522

32,169





















(2)Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.





SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)























December 31,



December 31,







2019



2018



Assets



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,951,886



$ 1,545,800



Short-term investments

951,953



799,534



Restricted cash

184,143



97,032



Accounts receivable, net

601,876



527,897



Financing receivables, net (1)

226,098



-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

695,888



362,435



Subtotal

4,611,844



3,332,698

















Property and equipment, net

253,179



262,846

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net (2)

24,872



-

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

307,300



319,575

Long-term investments

2,200,548



1,889,843

Other assets

71,085



81,127

Total assets

$ 7,468,828



$ 5,886,089



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 170,647



$ 172,562



Amount due to customers

121,558



97,032



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

886,713



540,807



Short-term bank loan

81,649



78,229



Deferred revenues

143,073



139,306



Short-term operating lease liabilities (2)

12,151



-



Short-term funding debts (1)

173,821



-



Income taxes payable

129,591



115,725



Subtotal

1,719,203



1,143,661

















Convertible debt

888,266



884,123

Senior notes

793,985



-

Long-term funding debts(1)

22,260



-

Long-term deferred revenues

33,217



43,652

Long-term operating lease liabilities(2)

13,081



-

Other long-term liabilities

100,903



51,781



Total liabilities

3,570,915



2,123,217

















Shareholders' equity













SINA shareholders' equity

2,638,481



2,717,791



Non-controlling interests

1,259,432



1,045,081



Total shareholders' equity

3,897,913



3,762,872

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,468,828



$ 5,886,089

















(1)In 2019, the Company set up trusts, which were administered by third-party trust company to invest in consumer loans to

the individual borrowers recommended by the Company. The trusts are considered as variable interest entities under ASC 810.

Accordingly, the financing receivables due from the borrowers and the loan payables to the third party investors of the trust

units are recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as financing receivables and funding debts, respectively.

















(2)The Company adopted the new leasing guidance (ASU 2016-2) started from January 1, 2019, which requires that a lessee

recognize the assets and liabilities that arise from operating leases. The Company recognized a right-of-use asset and a liability

relating to lease payments (the Lease Liability) in the statements of financial position for lease contracts having terms beyond

12 months period.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



















Net revenues

















Portal:

















Advertising $ 56,466

$ 67,377

$ 50,105

$ 216,440

$ 290,215 Fintech * 77,759

27,300

50,365

206,780

111,412 Subtotal 134,225

94,677

100,470

423,220

401,627



















Weibo:

















Advertising and marketing 405,921

417,016

412,489

1,530,211

1,499,180 Weibo VAS 62,227

64,859

55,264

236,703

219,338 Subtotal 468,148

481,875

467,753

1,766,914

1,718,518



















Elimination (9,059)

(3,538)

(6,775)

(27,179)

(11,818)

$ 593,314

$ 573,014

$ 561,448

$ 2,162,955

$ 2,108,327



















Cost of revenues

















Portal:

















Advertising $ 20,404

$ 29,180

$ 22,996

$ 90,071

$ 117,600 Fintech * 32,808

14,377

26,161

98,676

68,500 Subtotal 53,212

43,557

49,157

188,747

186,100



















Weibo 90,566

82,940

73,471

328,826

277,648



















Elimination (7,536)

(3,452)

(5,276)

(24,145)

(11,708)

$ 136,242

$ 123,045

$ 117,352

$ 493,428

$ 452,040



















Gross margin

















Portal 60%

54%

51%

55%

54% Weibo 81%

83%

84%

81%

84%

77%

79%

79%

77%

79%



























































* Fintech includes SINA fin-tech and portal other businesses. For the fourth quarter of 2019, portal other revenue was $4.4 million, compared to $7.6 million

for the same period last year. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, portal other revenue was $19.7 million and $37.2 million, respectively.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































Three months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019











Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP



Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results





































Advertising revenues $ 460,864





$ 460,864

$ 484,307





$ 484,307

$ 461,095





$ 461,095 Non-advertising revenues 132,450

(2,609) (a) 129,841

88,707

(2,609) (a) 86,098

100,353

(2,609) (a) 97,744 Net revenues $ 593,314

$ (2,609)

$ 590,705

$ 573,014

$ (2,609)

$ 570,405

$ 561,448

$ (2,609)

$ 558,839













































(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)









3,255 (b)







922 (b)







3,448 (b)

Gross profit $ 457,072

$ 646

$ 457,718

$ 449,969

$ (1,687)

$ 448,282

$ 444,096

$ 839

$ 444,935













































(28,691) (b)







(16,411) (b)





















(1,075) (c)







(2,177) (c)







(29,423) (b)









(125,809) (e)







(12,691) (d)







(1,073) (c)

Operating expenses $ 438,416

$ (155,575)

$ 282,841

$ 319,915

$ (31,279)

$ 288,636

$ 305,427

$ (30,496)

$ 274,931













































(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)





















31,946 (b)







17,333 (b)







(2,609) (a)









1,075 (c)







2,177 (c)







32,871 (b)









125,809 (e)







12,691 (d)







1,073 (c)

Income from operations $ 18,656

$ 156,221

$ 174,877

$ 130,054

$ 29,592

$ 159,646

$ 138,669

$ 31,335

$ 170,004













































(2,609) (a)







(2,609) (a)





















31,946 (b)







17,333 (b)







(2,609) (a)









1,075 (c)







2,177 (c)







32,871 (b)









125,809 (e)







12,691 (d)







1,073 (c)









1,669 (f)







4,797 (f)







4,279 (f)









234,106 (g)







22,960 (g)







25,549 (g)









(129,158) (h)







(14,929) (h)







(12,047) (h)









1,371 (i)







1,035 (i)







1,360 (i)









(6,032) (j)







(2,138) (j)







(3,832) (j)

Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ (175,446)

$ 258,177

$ 82,731

$ 16,377

$ 41,317

$ 57,694

$ 20,397

$ 46,644

$ 67,041











































































Diluted net income (loss) per share * $ (2.53)





$ 1.17

$ 0.22





$ 0.80

$ 0.28





$ 0.94





































Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 69,449

94 (k) 69,543

69,666

960 (k) 70,626

70,019

-

70,019











































































Gross margin - advertising 81%

1%

82%

82%

1%

83%

83%

-

83% Gross margin - non-advertising 64%

-1%

63%

57%

-1%

56%

63%

-1%

62% Operating margin 3%

27%

30%

23%

5%

28%

25%

5%

30%









































Year ended















December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018























Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP















Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

















































Advertising revenues $1,743,617





$1,743,617

$ 1,789,285





$1,789,285











Non-advertising revenues 419,338

(10,436) (a) 408,902

319,042

(10,436) (a) 308,606











Net revenues $2,162,955

$ (10,436)

$2,152,519

$ 2,108,327

$ (10,436)

$2,097,891

























































(10,436) (a)







(10,436) (a)





















11,859 (b)







10,128 (b)













Gross profit $1,669,527

$ 1,423

$1,670,950

$ 1,656,287

$ (308)

$1,655,979

























































(110,012) (b)







(84,941) (b)





















(4,379) (c)







(6,689) (c)





















(125,809) (e)







(23,245) (d)













Operating expenses $1,299,248

$ (240,200)

$1,059,048

$ 1,189,333

$ (114,875)

$1,074,458

























































(10,436) (a)







(10,436) (a)





















121,871 (b)







95,069 (b)





















4,379 (c)







6,689 (c)





















125,809 (e)







23,245 (d)













Income from operations $ 370,279

$ 241,623

$ 611,902

$ 466,954

$ 114,567

$ 581,521

























































(10,436) (a)







(10,436) (a)





















121,871 (b)







95,069 (b)





















4,379 (c)







6,689 (c)





















125,809 (e)







23,245 (d)





















16,374 (f)







(2,493) (f)





















179,164 (g)







(17,981) (g)





















(187,922) (h)







(34,806) (h)





















4,803 (i)







4,140 (i)





















49,108 (j)







38,109 (j)













Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ (70,542)

$ 303,150

$ 232,608

$ 125,562

$ 101,536

$ 227,098























































































Diluted net income (loss) per share * $ (1.03)





$ 3.26

$ 1.70





$ 3.07

















































Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 69,640

177 (k) 69,817

72,375

-

72,375























































































Gross margin - advertising 81%

-

81%

81%

-

81%











Gross margin - non-advertising 63%

-1%

62%

65%

-1%

64%











Operating margin 17%

11%

28%

22%

6%

28%

















































(a) To exclude the recognition of deferred revenue related to the license granted to Leju. (b) To exclude stock-based compensation. (c) To adjust amortization of intangible assets. (d) To exclude goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment. (e) To exclude the one-time litigation reserve for arbitration of NAI. (f) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books. (g) To exclude (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investments, net. (h) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. (i) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. (j) To exclude the provision (benefit) for income tax related to item (c), (d) and (g). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.** (k) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested equity granted.

* Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments. ** The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items, and those items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax

implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable

future.





































UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SINA'S SHARE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS' NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS*

































































Three months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019



Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Results

Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Results

Actual

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Results







































To exclude stock-based compensation



$ 410









$ 350









$ 259





To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting



































from business acquisitions



1,046









1,062









1,048





To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



1,094









-









815





To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in



































investments, net



(205)









4,062









2,837





To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(245)









(248)









(245)





Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net $ 9,922

$ 2,100

$ 12,022

$ (5,160)

$ 5,226

$ 66

$ 1,173

$ 4,714

$ 5,887

Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles



































not on their books 369

(369)

-

367

(367)

-

375

(375)

-

Share of tax impacts related to amortization of



































equity investments' intangibles not on their books 62

(62)

-

62

(62)

-

60

(60)

-



$ 10,353

$ 1,669

$ 12,022

$ (4,731)

$ 4,797

$ 66

$ 1,608

$ 4,279

$ 5,887















































































Year ended















December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018























Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP















Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results



















































To exclude stock-based compensation



$ 1,134









$ 2,441

















To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting



































from business acquisitions



4,204









4,379

















To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



8,712









2,989

















To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in



































investments, net



5,022









(9,777)

















To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(982)









(942)

















Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net $ (1,692)

$ 18,090

$ 16,398

$ (463)

$ (910)

$ (1,373)













Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles



































not on their books 1,467

(1,467)

-

1,306

(1,306)

-













Share of tax impacts related to amortization of



































equity investments' intangibles not on their books 249

(249)

-

277

(277)

-















$ 24

$ 16,374

$ 16,398

$ 1,120

$ (2,493)

$ (1,373)

























































































* Earning (loss) from equity method investments is recorded one quarter in arrears.

































