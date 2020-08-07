SINA Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced that the independent special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has retained Morgan Stanley Asia Limited as its financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its evaluation and consideration of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal from New Wave MMXV Limited ("New Wave") that the Board received on July 6, 2020, proposing to acquire all the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not already owned by New Wave for US$41 per share in cash in a going private transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"). New Wave is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and controlled by Mr. Charles Chao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that no decisions have been made by the Special Committee with respect to the Company's response to the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be entered into or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to the Proposed Transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offers an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

