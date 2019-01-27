Sinar Mas grieves the passing of its founder, Eka Tjipta Widjaja

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sinar Mas family – executives, employees, and commissioners from all business pillars – join the Widjaja family in grieving for the passing of the founder of Sinar Mas, Eka Tjipta Widjaja on Saturday, 26 January 2019.

Eka Tjipta Widjaja passed peacefully at his home at the age of 98 years old, age and health contributed to his passing according to Managing Director Sinar Mas, G Sulistiyanto.

Sinar Mas started when the late Eka Tjipta Widjaja, at that time known by Oei Ek Tjhong, began selling biscuits and candy from his bicycle around Makassar city, South Sulawesi at just 15 years old, in 3 October 1938.

Though he only finished elementary school, his belief that no hope or dream was unachievable, along with his commitment to integrity, credibility and responsibility towards family, work and others were the compass for his life. Later these same values were translated into the Sinar Mas values – Integrity, Positive Attitude, Commitment, Continuous Improvement, Innovative, and Loyalty.

Sinar Mas

The Sinar Mas brand oversees a number of companies with the same corporate values and history, however they remain independent, each with their own management, working in various sectors such as pulp and paper, agribusiness and food, real estate and development, financial institutions, data and telecommunications, energy and infrastructure. More recently, Sinar Mas has also invested in digital businesses.

"The body will be laid to rest at the funeral home RSPAD Gato Subroto, Jalan Abdul Rachman Saleh No. 24 - Senen, Central Jakarta. Mourners may pay their respect from Sunday (27/1) starting from 7PM, after the family procession is completed. We hope for your understanding at this sad time," said Mr. Sulistiyanto. Later the body will be laid in rest at a family funeral in Marga Mulya Village, Karawang District, West Java, on Saturday 2 February 2019.

The family asks that condolences are not sent in the form of flowers. Rather they humbly request that sympathies and signs of love are expressed via donations to help victims of natural disasters. All donations received will be managed through Eka Tjipta Foundation.

