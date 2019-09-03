Sincerely, Sportsheets Peace Vibe Breaks the Internet

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sportsheets Peace Vibe broke the internet late in the afternoon of August 28th, 2019. Within that whirlwind 24 hours, Sportsheets noticed a spike of traffic to their website. Traffic increased by 10x its usual capacity. After the office closed, the orders kept rolling in. After checking the analytics, Marketing Director, John Turi found out where the traffic was coming from; Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh.

Sincerely, Sportsheets Peace Vibe Sincerely, Sportsheets Peace Vibe Packaging

At first, it was 1, then 2, 3, and 4 orders all buying the same item. Thousands of unique website visitors flooded the server in the first couple of hours. The editor of Poosh, Michelle Scanga, said, "In a nutshell, the first time we used it, it felt so good I legit fell over on top of him!" Featured as #pooshpickoftheweek the editor marveled at the ease of use and strong power, stating "This playful (and pleasurable) vibrator definitely gets a five out of five in my book."

Poosh posted the article to both their website and Instagram account, which has over 3 million followers. Within a few minutes, the post on Instagram had over 7,000 likes. Sportsheets had no idea this was going to happen, and after a few hours, things started to calm down, or so they thought. That was when Kourtney Kardashian Snapchatted about the Peace Vibe and even more traffic and orders came in. "We know the Peace Vibe is a great vibrator but having someone put in print how much fun they had with it, just legitimized our belief," said Julie Stewart, President of Sportsheets.

The Poosh editor said, "It has 10 different vibration levels and patterns so you can change it up and find the speed that suits your groove. No batteries needed as it's USB rechargeable (and so easy to pack for a trip away because you can use your laptop to charge it)." Leaving the readers wondering what the buzz was all about, helped Sportsheets with a record-breaking day.

For more information about Sportsheets, please visit Sportsheets.com

Contact:

John Turi

714-698-0877

220925@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sportsheets