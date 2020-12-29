Sinclair Announces Promotions

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Paul Nesterovsky from VP, Tax to SVP, Tax

from VP, Tax to SVP, Tax Ethan Haire , from Director/Associate General Counsel to VP, Associate General Counsel

, from Director/Associate General Counsel to VP, Associate General Counsel Dan Gallagher from Assistant Operations Controller, to Operations Controller

from Assistant Operations Controller, to Operations Controller Derek Nance from Assistant Corporate Controller, Corporate Controller

from Assistant Corporate Controller, Corporate Controller Mike Reed from Sr. Director, Corporate Development to AVP, Corporate Development

from Sr. Director, Corporate Development to AVP, Corporate Development Andrew Schnell from Director, Corporate Development to AVP, Corporate Development

Sinclair Television Group

Cathy Jamison from VP, Marketing to SVP, Marketing

from VP, Marketing to SVP, Marketing Dan Mellon from VP, Sales Transformation to SVP, Sales Transformation

from VP, Sales Transformation to SVP, Sales Transformation Antonia DeFeo from AVP, Agency Solutions to VP, Agency Solutions

from AVP, Agency Solutions to VP, Agency Solutions Jason Smith from Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast) to VP, Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast)

from Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast) to VP, Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast) Skip Flenniken from Sr. Director, Business Development to AVP, Business Development

About Sinclair:

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

