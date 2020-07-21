Sinclair Announces Scott Shapiro As Chief Strategy Officer Of Sports

BALTIMORE, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Scott Shapiro has assumed the newly-created role of Chief Strategy Officer/Sports in addition to his current role of Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Mr. Shapiro will be responsible for managing and executing large strategic initiatives, formulating and vetting organic opportunities, and working closely with RSN, Stadium, Broadcast and Tennis Channel leadership to create value across the entirety of Sinclair's sports platform. Mr. Shapiro will serve as a key interface for the Company's professional team and league partners, and will work closely with internal and external counterparts on rights acquisitions and renewals. He will continue to report into Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Ripley said, "Scott has been a key contributor to transforming Sinclair into a diversified media company and helping to acquire the largest portfolio of local sports in the country. In addition to his corporate development role, he has spent the last several years on innovative initiatives such as the launch of our 24/7 channels Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and Stadium, as well as the creation and launch of Marquee Sports Network."

Mr. Shapiro commented, "We have a tremendous opportunity to unlock additional value across our professional, college and high school franchises, and we are fortunate to be creating and distributing some of the most engaging content across the country. I can't think of a better platform to build upon, and it's a privilege to work with the leadership team we have here at Sinclair."

Mr. Shapiro has served as Senior Vice President/Chief Development Officer since the beginning of 2020. He joined Sinclair in 2011 and after fulfilling various roles in finance, launched the Corporate Development team in 2015 where he was promoted to Vice President in 2016 and to Senior Vice President in 2019. Previously he worked in Institutional Equity Research at Morgan Stanley and Prudential Equity Group. Mr. Shapiro additionally has an audit and tax background, working for both KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Shapiro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Mr. Shapiro represents Sinclair as a board member for Marquee Sports Network, YES Network, ZypMedia, Stadium and ScoreStream and is Sinclair's LPAC Member for Progress Ventures Fund 4.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

