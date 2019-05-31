Sinclair Broadcast Group And The Salvation Army Partner To Support Communities Affected By Devastating Tornadoes And Floods

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its 'Stand America Strong' initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army to aid ongoing disaster relief efforts for survivors of the recent outbreaks of severe weather devastating communities across the country. Sinclair will hold a nationwide Day of Giving on June 3rd, with all of its stations participating in on-air, digital and social media efforts to encourage viewers to donate and help local communities recover from the damage. Sinclair will match up to $25,000 of donations received.

"Our responsibility as a local news broadcaster is to provide critical and relevant information to our viewers, especially when it is potentially life-saving information," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. "The recent spate of tornadoes and the subsequent flooding has impacted several markets we serve across the central United States, and this partnership with the Salvation Army is an extension of our commitment to serving the residents of these communities. We strongly encourage our viewers to donate what they can to help their neighbors."

There have been more than 500 reports of tornadoes over the past 30 days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center, including 13 consecutive days of tornado warnings. In the past two weeks, Sinclair stations across 12 affected markets have provided more than 140 hours of extended local coverage throughout this unprecedented stretch of severe weather.

"I'm tremendously proud of Sinclair's local news teams for providing tireless coverage of these storms, even as the threats persist. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver continuous, crucial news updates, especially when our viewers need it most," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and CEO. "Once again, in a time of need, Sinclair stations are banding together to help communities rebuild in the wake of a storm, supporting our belief that local news stations must do what they can to get involved in times of crisis."

With the death toll continuing to rise and new disastrous effects coming to light, Sinclair will continue to provide its viewers with up-to-date coverage as soon as new developments are available.

Donations for the storm victims' relief fund can be made at http://salar.my/SinclairCares.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

