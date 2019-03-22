Sinclair Broadcast Group And The Salvation Army Partner To Support Relief Efforts For Those Affected By Unprecedented Midwest Flooding

BALTIMORE, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its partnership with The Salvation Army Western Division (Nebraska, western Iowa, and South Dakota) to aid ongoing disaster relief efforts for survivors of the recent severe Midwest storm that brought historic flooding to significant parts of Nebraska and Iowa. Sinclair will hold a Day of Giving on March 25th, encouraging viewers to donate to Heartland Flood Relief and help local communities and residents recover from the storm damage. Sinclair's sister stations in Nebraska and Iowa – KHGI in Lincoln, NE; KPTM in Omaha, NE; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, IA; KPTH in Sioux City, IA; and KDSM in Des Moines, IA – will all come together to engage in on-air, digital and social media efforts to encourage donations to Heartland Flood Relief.

"Through the Heartland Flood Relief fund, Sinclair will continue its work with The Salvation Army to help the local communities in Nebraska and Iowa that are facing mass devastation, including the complete destruction of numerous homes and roadways," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. "We are committed to serving the residents of these communities, and strongly encourage our viewers to donate what they can to help their neighbors."

As the 'Bomb Cyclone' storm made its way through the Midwest last week, Sinclair and its affiliate stations provided continuous coverage to ensure that critical, up-to-date information was delivered to viewers.

"I want to thank the incredible teams at KHGI, KPTM, KGAN, KPTH and KDSM in Nebraska and Iowa for providing tireless coverage of the storm, ensuring our viewers were consistently updated throughout the disaster. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver continuous, crucial news updates, especially when our viewers need it most," said KHGI's General Manager, Vince Barresi, who is leading the Heartland Relief Fund. "Now, in the wake of the storm, these same teams are banding together to help their community rebuild, supporting the idea that local news stations must do what they can to get involved in times of crisis."

With the death toll continuing to rise and new disastrous effects coming to light, the Midwest is still reeling from the impact of the storm and its subsequent flooding. Sinclair will continue to provide its viewers with up-to-date coverage as developments occur.

Donations for the relief fund will be accepted at www.salarmyomaha.org – just click on the 'Donate Now' button.

