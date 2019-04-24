Sinclair Broadcast News Affiliates Honored With Six National Headliner Awards

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce two of its affiliate stations won a total of six National Headliner Awards for outstanding journalism across broadcast and cable television stations. WBFF Fox 45 in Baltimore took home five awards, with three first place awards for Consumer Reporting, Public Service, and Feature, Sports or Human Interest categories. Additionally, WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati was awarded third place in Environmental Reporting. This recognition from the broadcast industry reinforces Sinclair's standing as one of the most awarded news organizations in the country.

"We are incredibly proud of our talented roster of journalists who are dedicated to uncovering and elevating important issues in their communities and keeping our viewers informed," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "These awards are a tremendous honor, and a true reflection of our commitment to servicing communities with in-depth news and watchdog reporting that hold public officials accountable."

The following entries were honored in the 85th annual National Headliner Awards:

First Place, Consumer Reporting

"Blind and Behind the Wheel"

While much has been reported about the dangers of running over children while backing up in a car, very little attention has been given to front over accidents. This story from the WBFF Fox 45 News team highlights the blind spots in front of a driver that could put small children at risk.

First Place, Public Service

"Project Baltimore: What Transparency Looks Like"

WBFF Fox 45's Project Baltimore won for its continued push to access public records in a lawsuit against the Baltimore City Public School System. In March 2019, the judge ultimately ruled in Sinclair's favor in a case regarding grade-fixing allegations exposed by the Project Baltimore team in 2017.

First Place, Feature, Sports or Human Interest

"Stains on the Sidewalk"

The WBFF Fox 45 News team followed Baltimore artist, Amy Berbert, through all four seasons in 2017 as she made it her personal mission to photograph every Baltimore City homicide scene from 2016 one year later.

Second Place, Investigative Reporting

"Project Baltimore: Two Hour Diploma"

This seven-month investigation by Project Baltimore exposed how state regulators provide little to no oversight of church-exempt schools once they are approved. The team uncovered a taxpayer-funded Baltimore school, which offers a high school diploma in just two hours.

Broadcast or cable television stations environmental reporting

Third Place

"Fernald: Radioactive Reality"

The WKRC Local 12 team in Cincinnati investigated the Fernald Uranium Processing Center in the Cincinnati area more than a decade after the location was officially cleaned up. Through interviews with Fernald scientists and current site managers, the team was able to report the U.S. Department of Energy admits radioactivity is still a threat.

Third Place, Feature, Sports or Human Interest

"Project Baltimore: The Best Kids"

Project Baltimore put a spotlight on the struggles of Hagerstown, a blue-collar town of about 40,000 people at the center of a devastating opioid epidemic and home to the state's poorest school. The segment not only brought awareness to the town's public health crisis, but the students living in poverty at Salem Avenue Elementary.

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

