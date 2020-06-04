Sinclair Elects Board and Ratifies Independent Auditor

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its shareholders elected the nominated nine Directors at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. The elected Directors are Mr. David D. Smith, Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Board of the Company; Mr. Frederick G. Smith, Director and Vice President of the Company; Mr. J. Duncan Smith, Director, Vice President and Secretary of the Company; Mr. Robert E. Smith, Director; Mr. Lawrence E. McCanna, Director; Mr. Daniel C. Keith, Director; Mr. Martin R. Leader, Director; Mr. Howard E. Friedman, Director; and Hon. Benson E. Legg, Director.

The shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and approved the proposed non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation. The shareholders did not ratify a shareholder proposal requesting the adoption of a policy on a majority vote standard for uncontested board elections. A tabulation of the votes on these matters will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net .

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

