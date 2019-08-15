Sinclair Hires Jason Wildenstein As General Manager In Johnstown, PA

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Jason Wildenstein has been named General Manager for WJAC (NBC) in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are thrilled to have Jason join Sinclair. With his years of experience as a General Manager, and over 20 years in the industry, we are confident that he will be a fantastic addition to the team."

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Sinclair and the very talented team at WJAC," commented Mr. Wildenstein. "I'm looking forward to living and working in West-Central Pennsylvania, serving the amazing communities there and contributing to the growth of the station. I'm honored at the opportunity to be part of such a forward-thinking company and to be working with everyone at WJAC as we continue to provide the best local news, programming and services to our viewers and business partners in the market. My family and I are thrilled to return home and be closer to family, as we are originally from Pennsylvania."

Mr. Wildenstein most recently was the General Manger of WTXL in Tallahassee, FL since 2012. Before that, he spent 16 years in the broadcast industry, predominantly in Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Florida serving in various managerial and operational roles.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

