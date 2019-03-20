Sinclair Names Jennifer Hansen General Manager In Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), ("the Company," "Sinclair") is pleased to announce that Jennifer Hansen has been named General Manager of WRLH (FOX and MyTV) in Richmond, VA. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We're thrilled to be welcoming Jennifer to the Sinclair family. Her impressive background in the media business make us confident that she will be an extremely capable leader and bring fresh perspective to the station and Richmond viewers."

"I find the intersection of technology and entertainment an exciting place," Ms. Hansen commented. "I'm inspired by Sinclair's bold commitment to innovation and finding new ways of connecting consumers and content."

Ms. Hansen is a former executive with The Walt Disney Company where she led the Radio Disney Station Group business across the United States. She has worked across all media platforms and is a seasoned executive, with more than twenty years of experience leading teams and businesses providing innovative solutions across many industries. Ms. Hansen has an MBA from MIT, and a BA in Psychology from Baldwin Wallace College. She has been an active leader in professional activities throughout her career, having previously served on the board of the Cleveland Advertising Federation and Cleveland Association of Broadcasters.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

