Sinclair Names Matthew Morse General Manager in Fresno, California

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), ("the Company," "Sinclair") is pleased to announce that Matthew Morse has been named General Manager of KMPH (Fox) and KFRE (CW) in Fresno, CA. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Sinclair's Local News & Marketing Services division.

In making the announcement, Mr. Weisbord said, "We're thrilled to be promoting Matt to General Manager of our Fresno stations, where he has headed up the sales teams since 2013. He brings nearly 20 years of broadcast sales experience across California and are confident that his deep roots in Fresno, history with the company and strong background in sales and marketing will make an extremely capable leader."

"I am honored and humbled to continue my career with such a progressive company as Sinclair," Mr. Morse commented. "What makes this even more rewarding is that I get to do this job in my hometown of Fresno, CA. Growing up, KMPH/KFRE was an integral part of my life and it is my pleasure to lead these stations into the next decade."

Mr. Morse has been at KMPH/KFRE since 2013, most recently serving as General Sales Manager. From 2001 until joining KMPH/KFRE, he held various sales and sales management positions, primarily in Southern California and the West Coast. Mr. Morse holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society from University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

