Sinclair Names Tige Jones Station Manager in Quincy, IL/Hannibal, MO/Keokuk, IA Market

QUINCY, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), ("the Company," "Sinclair") is pleased to announce that Tige Jones has been named Station Manager of KHQA (CBS) in Quincy, IL. In addition, Rick Lipps, currently General Manager Champaign/Springfield/Decatur, Illinois, will now expand his territory to oversee the Quincy, IL/Hannibal, MO/Keokuk, IA market

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair President of Local News and Marketing Services, commented, "We're happy to reward Tige's eight years of excellence at KHQA. Tige has proven to be a strong asset to the station, and we look forward to his continued accomplishments in his new role as Station Manager."

Weisbord continued, "Rick similarly has done a tremendous job of managing the operations of the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur market. We are confident in his leadership and execution skills to help drive the Quincy, IL/Hannibal, MO/Keokuk, IA market to success in the future."

Mr. Jones has spent the last 11 years in the broadcast industry, rising from Account Executive to Regional Sales Manager, prior to his new role as Station Manager. He is active in the community, previously serving in volunteer roles with the Quincy Chamber of Commerce and the United Way. Mr. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Hanza Hogeschool Van Groningen, and a Masters of Business Administration from Quincy University.

"I am very excited to further my career at Sinclair with my promotion to Station Manager," said Mr. Jones. "I feel so lucky to be a part of such a forward-thinking, innovative team of leaders and am humbled by the opportunity to learn from this group every day. My goal as Station Manager is to further KHQA's long history of community involvement, helping our local businesses, and informing our viewers with meaningful content."

Mr. Lipps has served as General Manager of the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur market since 2014. He began his broadcasting career in the early 1980s and has worked for a number of companies in the industry in a variety of management positions. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University.

"Over the past five years, I have had the privilege to lead the team in Champaign/Springfield/Decatur as we sought to provide viewers with the local news they've come to know and value," said Mr. Lipps. "As I take on the duties of overseeing the Quincy, IL/Hannibal, MO/Keokuk, IA market, I am confident of our tremendously talented team and proud of the important content they provide daily to their viewers. Together, we'll be able to deliver on Sinclair's promise to connect people with content everywhere."

