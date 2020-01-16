Sinclair/One Media's Fred Baumgartner Wins Prestigous Broadcasting & Cable "Technology Leadership Award"

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) congratulates Fred Baumgartner, Director of Next Gen TV Implementation for ONE Media 3.0, its wholly-owned subsidiary, for winning Broadcasting & Cable's 2020 Technology Leadership Award. Presented since 1999, it is given to people who've made significant contributions to the television industry by helping develop and deploy technologies that have improved the TV experience for the public and strengthened the future of the industry.

Baumgartner is one of the broadcast industry's leading voices and advocates for technological expansion and a critical leader in thinking through use cases for the Next Gen TV standard, particularly in Advanced Emergency Alerting and Information deployment. At the forefront of the implementation of the transformative ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission platform, Fred is a driving champion behind the industry's commitment to provide unlimited access to broadcast content through all devices, including mobile. For decades, he has also been a tireless advocate for education especially within the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

"The hard, detailed work to plan and deploy the new standard is where the rubber meets the road," said Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0. "Fred's deep understanding of critical infrastructure needs and pitfalls make him an invaluable contributor in moving Sinclair Broadcast Group and the entire industry toward realization of these remarkable new capabilities."

Award winners are selected by Broadcasting & Cable's editors, evaluating their professional achievements, technical and business innovations, and continuing influence within the industry.

Upon receiving this award Baumgartner commented, "I've been quite lucky in my career to have had experience with just about every element that is baked into Next Gen Broadcasting. It's great to be part of an organization pushing the envelope and dedicated to improving broadcasting with so much exceptional upside."

Fred joins past winners that include Sinclair's Del Parks, Harvey Arnold, Mark Aitken, Rob Weisbord and Scott Livingston. The award will be presented at the annual Technology Leadership Summit in Atlanta on March 5th.

About ONE Media 3.0

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.; ONE Media 3.0, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

