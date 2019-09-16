Sinclair's 'Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson' Returns for Fifth Season

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") proudly kicked-off its fifth season of 'Full Measure' on Sept. 8, hosted by Emmy award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Since launching in 2015, the Sunday morning news program has seen year-to-year audience growth, capturing viewers by providing long-form reports on a range of political and socioeconomic topics. Today, the show reaches nearly 700,000 households on a weekly basis with ratings that consistently outperform its cable competitors.

"We are incredibly thankful to all of our dedicated and loyal viewers that have made the show a success for the past five years," said Executive Producer Batt Humphreys. "The model of our show demonstrates that audiences want an honest representation of the news, and this season we will continue delivering on our promise to bring viewers fearless, off-narrative stories that often go unreported."

The inaugural season five episode unpacks Greece's immigration crisis, drawing parallels to the immigration debate in the U.S. Additional investigative reports planned for this fall include reality checks on illegal immigration and drugs on our border, investigations into billions of dollars in alleged fraud in the spending of U.S. tax funds in Puerto Rico, and stories from a dozen foreign countries that face issues relevant to the U.S.

"Four years ago, we were given the opportunity to create a new space in the Sunday morning news landscape, one with real reporting, rather than a lineup of the same talking heads," said Attkisson. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and our sustained success. I'm confident our format will continue to resonate with viewers."

'Full Measure' airs live across Sinclair broadcast TV news stations every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can also watch the show live online, or on demand for free with the STIRR app.

For more information on 'Full Measure,' please visit: http://fullmeasure.news/

