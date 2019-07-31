Sinclair's High School Sports Division Renews Broadcast Rights Agreement for North Carolina High School State Championships

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") has recently renewed its agreement with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to continue producing and broadcasting the North Carolina High School football and basketball championship games to air across the state through May 2022.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with the NCHSAA for another 3 years," said Steve Mann, Executive Director for Sinclair's High School Sports Division. "We take great pride in highlighting these outstanding student athletes as they work towards being crowned North Carolina state champions!"

"After a successful two-year contract, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Sinclair and their local stations," added NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. "Sinclair has been a wonderful friend to the Association and our member schools. We are excited to be able to continue bringing the passion and intensity of the NCHSAA State Championships to fans across the state who are unable to attend the games in person. Over the next three years, we look forward to this continued working relationship as we showcase our football and basketball championships."

Sinclair's High School Sports Division provides the most live high school sports coverage across the country, including its popular series "Thursday Night Lights / Friday Night Rivals" and "High School Hoops." Last season Sinclair aired 517 live high school sporting events representing over 1,400 hours of programming. These included state championship games in Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.



In addition, Sinclair invests in promotion, production and other initiatives annually to broadcast live, local high school sports, and make it available to audiences on multiple platforms. Sinclair fully expects to increase the overall number of hours of high school sports on its stations in the coming years, and is committed to bringing viewers this engaging and local, grassroots community programming for years to come.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

