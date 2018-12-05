Sinclair's Vice President Of Advanced Technology Wins Prestigous Industry Innovator Award, Presented By TV Technology

BALTIMORE, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) congratulates Mark Aitken, the company's Vice President of Advanced Technology and President of ONE Media, for winning TV Technology's 2018 Future Industry Innovator Award. Now in its second year, the esteemed national competition recognizes the contributions of top executives to the broadcast and media technology communities.

Aitken is one of the broadcast industry's leading voices and advocates for technological expansion. At the forefront of the creation of the transformative "Next Generation" broadcast transmission platform, Mark is a driving champion behind the industry's commitment to provide unlimited access to broadcast content through all devices, including mobile. The recent public announcement made by multiple broadcast groups to commit to implementing the new television standard by 2020 is proof of Aitken's tireless efforts and steadfast leadership.

"Mark's vision and determination as a fierce advocate for the broadcast industry is unparalleled. He has been a leader in the development of critical ideas behind the advancement of Next Gen TV, and I am pleased to congratulate him for receiving this esteemed industry-wide recognition," said Sinclair CEO Christopher Ripley. "The entire broadcast landscape is in the midst of significant change, and Mark should be proud of what he has accomplished thus far in ushering the industry into the future."

Award winners are selected by a panel of experts, evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations, and continuing influence within their industries.

Upon receiving this award Mark Aitken commented "There are so many broadcasters looking for that 'game changer idea' that lets us dramatically expand our businesses and spectrum opportunities. ATSC 3.0 is that game changer, tailor fitted to the needs of each and every broadcaster. And I'm quite happy to be one of the NextGen evangelists."

The full list of winners can be viewed here: https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/future-announces-industry-innovator-award-recipients.

