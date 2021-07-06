Sine Draco Aviation Development Announces the Addition of Aviation Industry Veteran Eric Chen as Senior Advisor

Chen has many years of experience in the aviation industry and extensive network and connections throughout the world. Chen joined Airbus in 1994 as Area Sales Director. Over the years, he held positions as Vice President Sales and External Affairs, Senior Vice President Commercial and External Affairs, and President of Airbus China and was promoted to Chairman of Airbus China in 2019. He was instrumental in the success in growing the Airbus presence in China, especially the expansion of its in-service fleet from 6% in 1994 to approximately 50% today for aircraft over 100 seats.

"Eric Chen, with his extensive management, China and aviation knowledge, will contribute significantly to the growth of Sine Draco and the development of Sine Draco passenger to freighter conversion programs." says Chief Executive Officer of Sine Draco, Alex Deriugin. "We are excited to have Eric onboard and look forward to growing Sine Draco's presence globally."

"It is my pleasure to join the Sine Draco team and I look forward to working closely with the management team to grow their products, services and presence worldwide." says Eric Chen.

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with a subsidiary in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

Chen graduated from University of Nanjing in 1982 and studied at several institutions in France. Born in Shanghai, Chen can speak several languages and Chinese dialects. His hobbies include philosophy, history and the Peking Opera.

