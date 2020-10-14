Sine Draco Aviation Technology Ltd Receives AS9100 Rev. D and ISO 9001 Certifications

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sine Draco Aviation Technology today announced it received certification to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard at their North American headquarters in Bellevue, WA. The AS9100D approval also includes certification to the ISO9001:2015 standard. Sine Draco's AS9100 certification supports its plans for development, management and execution of large-scale aviation projects, including aircraft design, modification and certification for passenger to freighter conversion and aircraft storage. Sine Draco recently launched development of an A321-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion with FAA approval anticipated in late 2021/early 2022.

These certifications highlight the company's commitment to meeting and exceeding the increasingly stringent industry requirements for aerospace related products. It also assures Sine Draco's manufacturing processes consistently meet or exceed the requirements and expectations of its customers. These standards are strongly supported and adhered to by major aerospace OEMs and by its vendors within the supply chain.

"Our dual certification strengthens Sine Draco's competitive position and standardizes quality, reliability and safety processes throughout the entire organization," says Sine Draco Aviation Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Deriugin. "To qualify for both standards, an organization must demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet the highest regulatory requirements and satisfy customer needs."

Established by the International Aerospace Quality Group, the AS9100 Rev. D Quality Management System (QMS) standard is recognized globally and has been widely adopted across the aerospace and defense industry to promote quality, safety and continuous product and process improvement.

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with a subsidiary in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco's business portfolio includes investment management, design, modification and certification, aircraft part-out and MRO development. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

SOURCE Sine Draco Aviation Technology, Ltd.

