Sing Like the Stars

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Train with the best, to sing like the best. From May 5 to May 11, the music industry's most sought after vocal coach, Brett Manning, is inviting artists to completely transform their voices and music careers in just five days at his Singing Success Vocal Retreat in Antioch, Tennessee, just 20 minutes outside of Nashville.

Brett Manning, Photo Credit: Dead Horse Branding.

Sold in over 168 countries, Manning is the creator of the world's top selling vocal program: Singing Success. He has coached the likes of Taylor Swift, Leona Lewis, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Miley Cyrus and more. Over the last 30 years, Manning has created thousands of exercises, many of them unpublished. Exclusive to this retreat, attendees will be the first to learn and apply his newest and most important vocal breakthrough exercises yet.

"Brett's name has always been around as the leading coach in Nashville," say Keith Thomas, a legendary songwriter and producer with over 40 #1 singles. Thomas will be attending the retreat to teach a master class alongside Manning and other industry professionals. Some names you can expect to find at the retreat are Rick Barker, Taylor Swift's former manager and social media mentor to the American Idol contestants; and Claude McKnight, a 10 time Grammy award winner.

With three packages to choose from: The Master Package, The Premier Package and The Elite Package, all retreat attendees will have access to 10 master classes taught by Manning and his music industry guest speakers, plus Premier and Elite Package attendees will get vocal lessons from Brett and his rockstar coaches.The retreat will kick-off with an industry panel led by Nashville's top songwriters and producers, and end with a second panel led by high-profile artists. Hurry and reserve a spot today!

See what the stars are saying:

"I got over my performance anxiety and all that stuff and it started with this program. It's awesome and totally worth it."

- Maddie Jane

"I would be nowhere near the artist or the singer I am, without singing success and without that program."

- Clark Beckham

Know an artist that would benefit from attending Brett Manning's Singing Success Retreat? Have them get in touch at support@singingsuccess.com . To learn more about the Singing Success Retreat, please visit https://singingsuccess.com/retreat . To learn more about Brett Manning, please visit https://www.singingsuccess.com .

