SING STREET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) Available Thursday, March 26 From Sony Masterworks Broadway, Preorder Available Now

"INFECTIOUS! IT'S A JOY JUST TO BE SWEPT ALONG THAT BEAUTIFUL SEA. SING STREET IS DRIVEN BY THE POWER OF ITS SONGS."

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the thrill of rebellion, the joy of first love and the power of music.

After making its extended, sold-out world premiere at the New York Theatre Workshop this November and opening to wide critical acclaim, the Broadway-bound production SING STREET, based on John Carney's motion picture of the same name, has been brought to life by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark ("Modern Love") & John Carney (Begin Again) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding In Spokane), Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist") and Michael Lepore. Additional casting for SING STREET on Broadway to be announced soon.

Zara Devlin and Brenock O'Connor are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video/projection design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) & Brad Peterson (West Side Story), music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, with production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, and General Management by 321 Theatrical Management.

SING STREET on Broadway is produced by Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

SING STREET tickets range from $49 - $199 (Including $2 facility fee). The performance schedule for SING STREET at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre is: Tuesday-Saturday at 8pm, and Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm. Please Note: There will be added performances on Monday, March 30 at 8pm, Sunday, April 12 at 3pm, and Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm. Beginning April 21, 2020, the playing schedule for SING STREET is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

SING STREET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)

TRACKLISTING –

Just Can't Get Enough Riddle of the Model Up A Beautiful Sea Girls Dream for You Drive It Like You Stole It Up (Down Version) Brown Shoes To Find You Go Now

ABOUT SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS

Sony Music Masterworks comprises the imprints Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway. Our artists range from icons to newly developing talents in classical, crossover and adult alternative music, plus new and legendary jazz artists. Our vast catalog of musical theater recordings features classic shows and original cast albums of today's Broadway hits, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Prom, The SpongeBob Musical, Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler), Groundhog Day, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On Your Feet!, Kinky Boots, Once, If/Then and An American in Paris.

