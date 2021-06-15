Singapore Airlines Chooses Discover The World For Representation In Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the retirement of Les Kovacs as Sales Manager Canada for Singapore Airlines, Discover the World will take over responsibility for sales and marketing across Canada effective July 1, 2021. Discover the World has provided sales representation to Singapore Airlines in Mexico for more than 25 years, and more recently in Czech Republic and Slovakia. Building on the foundation Singapore Airlines has established in Canada, Discover Canada will leverage their local knowledge to continue to grow awareness of Singapore Airlines, and increase revenues.

Ian Murray, Discover the World CEO, said, "We are extremely proud to play such an important role in the representation of Singapore Airlines in the Canadian market and are very much looking forward to bringing our deep market knowledge and experience into play."

Singapore Airlines is famous for industry-leading service and amenities across all cabin classes, with state-of-the-art entertainment options, spacious cabins and a commitment to making flying a personal experience. The carrier has been ranked as the world's best airline by Skytrax four times and topped Travel & Leisure's best airline rankings for more than 20 years.

Jane Clementino, Director of Discover the World Canada, added, "This is an exciting opportunity! Singapore Airlines is a premium brand and continues to set the bar for all airlines globally. The Canadian Discover the World team is well positioned to strategically grow sales and provide exceptional service with our national coverage, dynamic partnerships and extensive expertise."

"For decades, Canada has been an important market for Singapore Airlines, and we are confident this new appointment will continue to build on our long-standing tradition of providing expert, personalized support to our industry and trade partners," said Cheechian Seah, VP Western for the carrier. "SIA remains firmly committed to the Canadian market and continuing to be of service to travel agents, corporate travel managers, and business and leisure travelers throughout the country."

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +1 480 707 5566.

About Singapore Airlines

Consistently rated the world's best airline by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler and Business Traveller magazines, Singapore Airlines is renowned worldwide for providing a premium flying experience and exceptional service, both on the ground and in the air. SIA operates one of the industry's youngest and most fuel-efficient aircraft fleets to a global network of top business and leisure destinations.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of more than 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day.

