Singapore Airlines, One of the World's Best Airlines Chooses Insider to Deliver AI-Powered Experiences to Its 20 Million Fliers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airlines, one of the world's best airlines, has chosen Insider to help drive its digital growth and deliver seamless, personalized experiences to customers across all its channels.

"We are delighted to see that Singapore Airlines has chosen to partner with Insider following a rigorous Request for Proposal (RPF) process with numerous marketing and personalization technology vendors and providers. In essence, Singapore Airlines can now create a 360-degree view of each customer and optimize its full-funnel multichannel customer experience. Using the latest AI technologies, Insider's Growth Management Platform will enable Singapore Airlines to deliver highly personalized, meaningful experiences to each individual based on historical, real-time and predictive data," said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-founder at Insider.

"I must say, it has been one of the most thorough Request for eProposal (RFP) experiences our team has ever taken part in. I believe the reason why Insider outperformed other providers was primarily our agility and ability to evolve our AI-powered platform at the speed of our customers' changing expectations, backed with our expertise in the airline industry. As we are building new categories, our top-notch engineering team strives to stay ahead of the trends, incorporating the latest technologies like WhatsApp Business API and Facebook Messenger to increase the number of channels, helping marketers deliver consistent experiences," said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-founder at Insider.

"Singapore Airlines' decision to focus on providing relevant, contextual interactions to its customers demonstrates its deep commitment to becoming a leader in multichannel customer experiences, and we are very excited to be taking this journey together," added Cilingir.

Sequoia-backed Insider is the first integrated digital Growth Management Platform , enabling more than 450 top enterprise brands across industries in 20 countries to drive their digital growth through delivering personalized experiences to millions of customers.

One of the key things that Insider does well is to unify customer data across channels, enabling businesses to segment users with advanced AI technologies and deliver personalized cross-channel experiences. Insider, with its agile focus on emerging technologies, continually integrates new features and channels like web push, product discovery ( Maven ), WhatsApp Business API and Facebook Messenger to improve its platform. With its AI-backed predictive technologies, Insider's platform can serve contextualized recommendations on-site and optimize Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) by predicting which users are most likely to convert.

To maintain its leading position in the airline industry, Singapore Airlines continually evolves its tech stack to provide travelers with personalized digital experiences across channels. Besides delivering top-notch experiences in real-time, Singapore Airlines also wanted to improve its key metrics such as conversion rates, ancillary revenue, and customer satisfaction scores. They were looking for a multi-channel, industry-leading platform that would integrate seamlessly into the existing tech stack and empower the marketing team to move quickly in response to ever-changing consumer demands.

With Insider, Singapore Airlines can easily implement initiatives on-the-fly. Insider helped the airline tap into customer intelligence and enable them to treat every single traveler as an individual. Now, using Insider's Growth Management Platform, Singapore Airlines offers customers an experience that best serves their needs, no matter what device they are using.

The eCommerce team at Singapore Airlines has been impressed by Insider's product roadmap and commitment to developing new features based on emerging trends and customer requirements. The wealth of Insider's vertical expertise, proactive, customer-centric and innovative company culture were also important considerations for Singapore Airlines in the decision-making process.

Delivering an End-To-End Airline Experience from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue to Drive Digital Growth across Channels

Singapore Airlines will employ the powerful capabilities of the Growth Management Platform to personalize the end-to-end experience for its customers and impact its key metrics.

Using the entire platform, Singapore Airlines will be able to personalize customer experiences at every stage of the funnel from acquisition and activation, through to retention and revenue (AARR). Onsite personalization can be used to tailor the booking experience to each individual user's needs and drive conversions. At the post-booking stage, push notifications can be optimized to drive customer loyalty and encourage repeat purchases. Finally, a combination of onsite personalization and recommendations can be employed to drive hugely important upsell, or ancillary revenue.

The integration of Insider's Growth Management Platform is simple for marketers to get started right away. Once integrated, marketers can start delivering experiences within minutes and turn their ideas into experiences. Traditional marketing clouds struggle to integrate in such a holistic way due to slow-moving innovation.

Singapore Airlines joins more than 450 industry-leading brands who are using Insider to change the face of digital customer experience. Check out more Insider success stories here.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the report titled "Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing" by Gartner, Inc. and recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing in 2019 . Also, Insider was listed as one of Europe's 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine in 2018 and won Red Herring Top 100 Europe in 2017. CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.

Some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and top brands in retail, automotive and travel across the globe use Insider to deliver AI-backed personalized experiences. Helping the world's leading brands grow beyond the speed of customer expectations, Insider is trusted by over 450 businesses across various industries including UNIQLO, Carrefour , Samsung , New Balance , Toyota , Newsweek , Mediamarkt , Estee Lauder, Virgin , AVIS, Allianz, Dominos, McDonald's , Avon, Nissan , BBVA, IKEA and CNN .

