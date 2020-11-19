Singapore B2B Payments Sector Analysis 2020: A Closer Look at Small Business Expenses SME Credit Cards

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Payments Report Singapore 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Business to Business Payments Report Singapore 2020, is a comprehensive review of the business expense payment and acceptance preferences of over 700 businesses in Singapore. Looking at key drivers, barriers to payment types and opportunities for financial service providers, this report provides financial institutions with unique data driven insights to effectively design their strategy and meet their business customers' needs.



Methodology:

In total, over 700 businesses in Singapore were interviewed

were interviewed The survey covers small to mid-sized businesses operating in Singapore .

. Small businesses (SME) are defined by an annual turnover under $10M USD

Mid sized businesses (COM) are defined by an annual turnover between $10M - $500M USD

- The survey interviewed finance decision makers (e.g. Owner, CEO, CFO, MD, Finance Director or Manager, etc.)

This is a must-read report for all financial service professionals working in Singapore's business banking and business payments sectors.



The report includes the following key topics:



B2B expenses

Business to business expense payments

Business to business expense payment preferences B2B expenses - A closer look at small business expenses SME Credit cards

Drivers of business credit card use

Drivers of business credit card choice

Barriers for business credit card use

Drivers of business credit card satisfaction

Propensity to switch business credit card

Opportunity to increase credit card spend on expenses

Conclusions

Key insights

Opportunities

