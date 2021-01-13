Singapore-based MBT Global streamlines Backend Operations with Odoo ERP

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire's Odoo experts developed a functional Odoo ERP solution for MBT Global, a leading lifestyle and fashion brand to improve its efficiency and operations.

MBT Global is a leading active lifestyle apparel brand in the Asia Pacific. They have their headquarters in Singapore and are known as Trendz 360 Pte. With their activities spread through 8+ countries, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Spain, and the United States, they cater to a wide range of customers. They were looking for a backend ERP system to facilitate the smooth functioning of operations.

Brainvire offered an Odoo ERP system in the latest Odoo Enterprise Version 14. The main purpose of this project was to replace Microsoft Dynamics NAV and migrate the client data to Odoo ERP.

Since the client had a global business, a multi-country architecture was built along with intercompany transactions, orders, and fulfillment.

Brainivre's team designed multiple store setups to manage consignment stores across Singapore via Odoo POS. With this, the store managers could add customer orders from a single computer.

The client also wanted to integrate marketplaces to the Odoo ERP to manage their online business. Brainvire integrated marketplaces like Shopee, Lazada, Amazon with Odoo. Now, all orders placed through marketplaces would be synced back to Odoo enabling better inventory management.

Odoo eases data management for all kinds of businesses. For multinational businesses that have their activities spread across many countries, the various modules for distribution, purchases, buyers, inventory, and orders make it incredibly easy. Our Odoo specialists understand the requirements of the client and provide realistic solutions that deliver," said Mr. Chintan Shah, CEO of Brainvire Infotech.

3PL integrations were also added to ease their logistics operation. The fetching and importing of files were addressed by a scheduler-based cron job function. This resulted in a major reduction in human effort and mistakes. This feature will handle all incoming and outgoing shipments to ensure every single warehouse item is tracked.

