Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market to 2024: Focus Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate), Product Categories (13 Segments) & Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Sep 23, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Singapore.
Historically, the gift card market in Singapore has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 15.8% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Singapore is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.
Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Singapore remains strong. The gift card industry in Singapore will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.1% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 908.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,433.0 million by 2024.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Singapore. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Reasons to Buy
- In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in Singapore.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Singapore: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Singapore
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Singapore
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Singapore
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Singapore
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Singapore
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Singapore
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Singapore
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2020
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
- NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd
- Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
- Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd
- Takashimaya Co Ltd
- Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd
- Courts Asia Ltd
- Al Futtaim Group LLC
- Yamada Denki Co Ltd
- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
- Challenger Technologies Ltd
- Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
- Hour Glass Ltd, The
- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd
- OG Pte Ltd
- CK Tang Ltd
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA
- Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc9l3u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
