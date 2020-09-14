Singapore's Signum Capital adds DeFiner to DeFi Portfolio Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiner , the decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments, has secured investment from Signum Capital , a leading blockchain venture capital firm based in Singapore. DeFiner will use the investment to launch its decentralized savings and lending products, develop and expand its services into new markets, and enhance the platform's security features.

As one of Asia's leading blockchain-focused investment firms, Signum will offer strategic advice to DeFiner on its platform launch and the company's future strategic partnerships. Amid the exponential growth in DeFi assets under management this year, Signum was attracted to DeFiner because of its strong focus on security and its broad scope of DeFi services across savings, lending, and payments.

Jason Wu, CEO of DeFiner, said, "We could not be more excited to work with Signum in bringing the next stage of our DeFi lending and savings platforms to life. Our partnership with Signum is a significant milestone in our journey to accelerate the mass market adoption of our products and services."

This investment round adds to a bumper year for DeFiner, following its entry into the grand finale of the inaugural Techstars HUB71 accelerator programme, giving it exposure to a wide network of investors and advisers. Among Signum's other portfolio companies are Kyber.Network , Zilliqa , and Ren .

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner's decentralized financial (DeFi) platform enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner removes the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one's own rates and terms. DeFiner also removes the need for third parties from its financial ecosystem by using an immutable blockchain to track all loans and transactions, providing ultimate security for users. By offering 24/7 global accessibility with significantly lower costs than traditional finance, DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.

About Signum Capital

Signum is a Singapore-based firm that exclusively consults in blockchain-enabled companies. Its mission is to realize the future of the blockchain economy by consulting in game-changing projects and companies. Signum participates in pre-sale stages of token generation events and equity investments. Find out more at http://www.signum.capital/

For Media Enquiries

Matt Turner

Wachsman

E: [email protected]

T: +353 87 097 2754

SOURCE DeFiner