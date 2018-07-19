Singapore's Surbana Jurong and GRAPHISOFT enter into strategic partnership

The objectives of the cooperation between the two firms is to collaborate in BIM, VDC and IDD-related R&D by sharing and contributing know-how based on their respective areas of expertise. In Surbana Jurong's case, this will include design and construction domain knowledge, while GRAPHISOFT's contribution will focus on BIM and related software technologies.

Furthermore, the two firms will collaborate in promoting and developing digitalized technologies for implementation in the AEC industries of Singapore and the broader Asia region. The parties will also apply GRAPHISOFT's technologies in the development of VDC and IDD processes and workflows, in combination with other open BIM platform solutions.

"As one of the largest Asia-based urban and infrastructure consultancies, Surbana Jurong constantly seeks to advance our technological leadership. Our partnership with GRAPHISOFT will allow us to further leverage BIM technology, improving our productivity and efficiency," said Wong Heang Fine, Group Chief Executive Officer, Surbana Jurong.

"GRAPHISOFT is excited to partner with Surbana Jurong to develop and promote BIM, VDC and IDD solutions in Singapore specifically and Asia in general," said Viktor Varkonyi, Chief Executive Officer, GRAPHISOFT. "Surbana Jurong's knowledge across the various sectors of the AEC industries of the region will serve the architectural, engineering and construction professionals well," he added.

The MOU is valid for three years and will include knowledge sharing, joint workshops, and the promotion of each other's expertise and successes at various industry events.

Surbana Jurong is a Singapore-based multidisciplinary urban, infrastructure and management services consultancy firm. With over 70 years of track record in successful project delivery, it is now one of the largest Asia-based consultancies. Today, it has a workforce of 14,000 employees globally in more than 120 offices across 40+ countries.

GRAPHISOFT® ignited the BIM revolution in 1984 with ARCHICAD®, the industry-first BIM software for architects. GRAPHISOFT continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions such as its revolutionary BIMcloud®, the world's first real-time BIM collaboration environment; and BIMx®, the world's leading mobile app for lightweight access to BIM for non-professionals. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group.

