Singapore's Trinity Christian Centre Breathes New Life into Faith-Based Streaming with Harmonic and Veygo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Trinity Christian Centre, a house of worship in Singapore, has deployed Harmonic's advanced VOS®360 video streaming platform and Veygo's media player for live and on-demand streaming of sermons and events.

"Harmonic and Veygo provide the most feature-rich, high-performance cloud-based video streaming service. The end-to-end seamless workflow makes the user experience unique, allowing us to focus on the content while entrusting the experts with the technology," said Pastor Allen Loh, director of missions, human resources and broadcast at Trinity Christian Centre. "The ability to stream our services at all times is extremely important. With round-the-clock assurance of our live video channel by Harmonic's DevOps teams, we can ensure maximum uptime, scale in real-time and provide an exceptional viewing experience for our congregation."

Harmonic's VOS360 Live Streaming Platform simplifies media processing and delivery for Trinity. Without requiring any physical infrastructure, the church can efficiently deliver its live streaming channel and a weekly channel playout of scheduled sermon clips. Integration between Harmonic's VOS360 platform and Veygo's Meta_Player, featuring content management, readily available multiscreen apps, a secure player, and analytics, ensures a superior quality of experience for viewers on every screen.

"Today's houses of worship need a solution that is simple to use and fully managed, without requiring heavy capex investments," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Running on the public cloud and deployed in just two weeks, our VOS360 platform is empowering nontraditional broadcasters like Trinity to launch a video streaming channel quickly to reach a wider audience."

