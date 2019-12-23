Singer and Songwriter Bryan Adams Wears RYU Hero Item in the Newly Released Video of His Hit Single "Christmas Time"

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, was excited to discover that Bryan Adams chose to wear the RYU Everywear Jogger in his recently released music video "Christmas Time".

"I love these trousers. They are perfect for traveling and everyday comfort," said Adams who is currently on a world tour for his new album Shine A Light.

Singer, songwriter, producer, photographer, philanthropist and activist Bryan Adams, has been the recipient of numerous awards and nominations during his career. Notably he has received five Golden Globe nominations, three Oscar nominations, induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, induction into both the Canada and Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as receiving the Order of Canada.

"We are extremely honoured to consider Bryan Adams a friend of the brand and we look forward to collaboration with him in the future," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU.

Here is the link to the new song: Christmas Time

Happy Holidays to everyone!

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

