Singer-Songwriter Baby Yors Drops Single & Video for Sex-Fueled Dance Anthem "Like A Gun"

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, genre-defying singer, songwriter and performer Baby Yors, who's been hailed as a "singing, dancing, and gyrating example that the American dream may still be alive," releases "Like a Gun," his most raw, revealing, and danceable release to date.

The music video can be viewed now on YouTube, and the song can be streamed on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms.

Scenes from Baby Yors's music video for "Like a Gun"

Sung in both English and Spanish, and layered with never-before-seen (or heard) elements that spotlight Baby's Latinx heritage, dizzying professional dance skills, and homosexuality, "Like a Gun" is a pop-rock anthem bursting with phallic innuendos–with all lyrics poetically written by the artist himself.

The video–which was directed, produced, choreographed, styled, and edited by Baby–is a stripped-down presentation of an artist set free. Shot in an industrial New York studio, it sees Baby breathlessly baring all in both his dance talents and desires as he embraces the song's metaphors...and embraces himself in the process. Think Flashdance–as seen through the lens of an uncloseted firebrand determined to set his own trends.

"I've never had the opportunity to so boldly show not only my musicality, but my physicality, too, while addressing sex head-on," says Baby Yors, a multidisciplinary artist of Argentinian descent. "This pushed boundaries for me, and I hope it pushes boundaries for others."



ABOUT BABY YORS

A multi-hyphenate talent with a distinctly broad vocal range, Argentinian-born Baby Yors has been redefining the path of the independent artist, taking a hands-on approach to every element of his creative vision and garnering the attention of thousands of fans worldwide. His self-directed videos, imagery, music and shows have have ignited his following and earned him coverage in Billboard, Forbes, V, Vice and more. In 2018, he was named one of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year by Out Magazine's OUT100. He's performed across the world, partnered with countless global brands, and become a fashion muse for many. His singing, filmmaking and classical dance training reflect his versatility and his talent for cracking pop norms. Visit his website at BabyYors.com and follow him on Instagram at @babyyors.



