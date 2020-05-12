Singer/Songwriter Casey Ryan Agrees to Deal with Indie Agency RISEmusic

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent release of his genre defying surfer-rock track 'Damaged', Casey Ryan is most assuredly an artist to keep your eye on. Casey, an upcoming singer/songwriter out of the Pacific Northwest known for his powerful vocals and dynamic range, recently finalized discussions to foster a fall national tour and EP alongside RISEmusic, out of San Diego, CA.

Amid the overwhelmingly unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no doubt that touring and the motivation to even think about live performing again is at an unprecedented low. But that isn't stopping Casey from doing what he is able to in the present situation to see that his future as a musician is secure. "Giving yourself the opportunity to be open to collaborations is the only way to see continued success in today's music world," Casey said in his most recent Instagram story announcing the news.

Before the global shutdown, Casey was on track for a staggering 207 live shows in efforts to promote his nationally acclaimed 'Damaged' which was released March 1st. Casey has seen impressive traction on streaming and his viewership alike since his inception into the music scene in 2015; seeing hundreds of thousands of streams this year alone. Even more, as a solo-artist he has seen over 50K downloads on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon collectively. In just over 4 years, he has toured worldwide (26 countries in fact); a feat that only a rare percentage of independent artists ever get to achieve. "I have been extremely fortunate to be able to do what I have, and I owe every ounce of it to unwavering support from people who enjoy the art I create," said Casey. In his hometown area of Northern Idaho/Eastern Washington, he has received countless awards such as Best Live Artist 3 of the last 4 years, and was nominated for Best Crossover Artist by the INCMA in 2018.

Inspired by melancholy and moodiness through his own inspirations of the likes of City & Colour and Ireland's new star Dermot Kennedy, Casey's humility in refusing to acknowledge such things shines through in his music. His tracks Music & Love, Nothing Now, and Shapeless have inspired many of his listeners to follow the same path as he; noting his ability to be grounded as a huge source of motivation to do it all at their own accord.

Following the offer by RISEmusic, Casey has agreed to a national tour and to head into the studio for a 5-track EP in the fall, pending that the current pandemic has deemed it healthy to see the mass amount of dates through. "We couldn't be more excited to have Casey on board and see how we can build something together," an affiliate for RM said recently. "...we of course want to put everyone's safety first, so we'll be looking at 500 cap venues to ensure the success of the tour."

It's no doubt that we are seeing the humble beginnings of an artist who will assuredly be sticking around for years to come. Listeners can follow Casey on all major streaming and download platforms and on Instagram/Facebook searching 'Casey Ryan Music'.

