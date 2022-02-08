Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Welcomes New Director of Agronomy

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our growing leadership team at Singing Hills," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Singing Hills Golf Resort. "Craig's vast knowledge and experience will be hugely important as we aggressively move forward with the many course improvements we have planned for 2022 and beyond."

In his new role, Kimmel will oversee the daily maintenance and operation of the golf courses, facilities, resort-related landscape, staff and equipment. His role will be an integral part in upcoming course renovation projects to include lake enhancements, new tee boxes and new state-of-the-art irrigation conversions to the golf courses.

For more information about Singing Hills Golf Resort or to book a tee time, please visit www.singinghillsgolfresort.com or call 1-800-457-5568.

