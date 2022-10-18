Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022: Increased Government Investments on the Back of COVID-19 Pandemic Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology), by Workflow, by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 15.22 billion by 2030, according to this report., expanding at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2030. Technology advances, expanding applications in cancer research, and higher government funding for cell-based research are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the market is advancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, in January 2021, according to the American Journal of Physiology, variations in the peripheral blood mononuclear cellular profiles of COVID-19-infected patients were examined by using single-cell analysis (SEA) through mass cytometry, which supplemented the industry growth.



Government agencies around the world have increased funding for vaccine development and production in response to the ongoing pandemic's economic and social costs, which has increased the use of SEA tools for COVID-19 research. In order to develop better prognostic and diagnostic indicators and establish suitable therapeutic approaches for people with serious disease presentation, it is essential to know the host immune response throughout pathogenicity. Therefore, the market is positively impacted by COVID-19 because single-cell analysis helps in the assessment of peripheral immune function in the disease and makes new contributions to the study of the disease's pathophysiology and treatment possibilities.



Single-cell technology aids in the molecular level examination of pathways and processes as well as the assessment of cellular heterogeneity. This technology is developing rapidly with uses in oncology, immunology, and other fields. Further, the development of sophisticated tools that make transcriptomic and proteomic processes simpler is boosting the use of SEA methods.

Researchers are now able to comprehensively examine previously unstudied uncommon cell types owing to developments in scRNA sequencing (scRNAseq). The application of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical area has been greatly expanded by the development of microfluidics technology. Furthermore, cell dissociation and tissue digestion have been adapted for a large range of microfluidic devices, which have increased the adoption of SEA technology and further boosted industry growth.



The rising investment flow in R&D in this space is reflected in the rising number of research publications. For instance, in April 2020, A USD 2 million funding round was headed by the venture capital firm i&i Biotech Fund for Sampling Human, a young life science technology startup that has created a diagnostic platform that uses genetically modified cells to examine other cells in their environment (i&i Bio). Further, R&D and business growth will all be advanced by the investment.

Moreover, these expenditures indicate a better growth opportunity for this market because R&D efforts serve as the foundation for innovation. Additionally, scientists are analyzing geographic variability in gene expression profiles at the single-cell level, which is expected to increase the demand for consumables and equipment for analysis, thus propelling the industry's growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Expanding Application Scope

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Lucrative Growth Of Sequencing Technology

Technological Innovations In Single-Cell Analysis And Cell Isolation

Rising Incidence Of Cancer

Market Restraints

High Cost of Instruments

Higher Penetration of Conventional Mode of Gene & Cell Analysis

