Single-cell Analysis Market Size Worth $6.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
May 17, 2021, 04:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028. Expeditious technological advancements over the years have enabled a comprehensive analysis of transcriptome and genome in an individual cell.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high adoption and demand of products offered under this segment
- Given the wide availability of different forms of reagents, this segment is responsible for constant revenue generation
- Owing to the high-end features and the technically advanced analytical options, automated instruments contributed to maximum revenue share
- The oncology segment is majorly benefited by the advancements in single-cell analysis methods
- To avoid risks associated with cancer therapy, single-cell analysis techniques are being heavily adopted for cancer genomics
- There is increasing demand for prenatal diagnosis and non-invasive techniques for the detection of single-gene disorders associated with the fetus
- This has increased the adoption of single-cell analysis for prenatal diagnosis
- Single-cell analysis is being widely employed by various end-users, ranging from academic research institutes to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies
- Academic and research institutes held a significant share due to wide usage across various studies
- North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the increasing R&D of robust therapies and disease diagnosis
- Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, with India and China at the forefront
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, BGI, Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some prominent entities in this space.
- Companies have focused on the development of new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage
Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Application (IVF, Cancer, Stem Cell), By Workflow, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market
Single-cell technology helps in assessing cellular heterogeneity and aids in the analysis of pathways and processes at the molecular level. This technology is evolving at a rapid pace with applications in oncology, immunology, and others. Moreover, the introduction of advanced devices that simplify transcriptomic and proteomics procedures is driving the market.
Advances in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) allow researchers to thoroughly investigate unexplored rare cell types. The development of the microfluidics method has significantly broadened the implementation of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical field. A substantial number of microfluidic devices have been modified for cell dissociation and tissue digestion.
The increasing number of research publications is representative of the increasing investment flow in R&D in this market. As the R&D activities are the base of innovation, these investments signify a healthy growth possibility for this market. Moreover, researchers are engaged in assessing spatial heterogeneity in gene expression profiles at a single cellular level; thus, are anticipated to boost the uptake of consumables and instruments for the analysis.
Grand View Research has segmented the global single-cell analysis market on the basis of product, application, workflow, end-use, and region:
- Single Cell Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Assay Kits
- Instruments
- Microscope
- Hemocytometers
- Flow Cytometers
- NGS Systems
- PCR
- High Content Screening Systems
- Cell Microarrays
- Single Live Cell Imaging
- Automated Cell Counters
- Single Cell Analysis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Cancer
- Immunology
- Neurology
- Stem cell
- Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis
- In-vitro fertilization
- Others
- Single Cell Analysis Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Single-cell isolation & Library Preparation
- Downstream Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Single Cell Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Academic & Research Laboratories
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
- Single Cell Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Single-cell Analysis Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- QIAGEN NV
- Illumina Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- 10x Genomics Inc.
- Novogene Corporation
- BGI
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Merck Millipore
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:
- CRISPR And Cas Genes Market – Global CRISPR and cas genes market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028.
- Genome Editing Market – Global genome editing market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028.
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market – Global mesenchymal stem cells market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article