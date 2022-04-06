Single-Family Zoned Neighborhoods in California Under Attack: New Book Explains What Every Homeowner Needs to Know

A new book for homeowners explains everything they need to know about the end of single-family zoning in California, including what the new laws allow property owners and developers to build on single-family parcels across the state. The book was written for owners of California's 7,000,000 single-family homes to help them decide: Stay in the house or sell the house now?

The book is available for download at https://TheEndofZoning.com/. It is free to download the book.

Single-family zoning ended in California on January 1, 2022, when the state's new density mandate for single-family zoned properties took effect.

"There's been some attention to the laws, but not nearly enough given how they impact homeowners, people renting or sharing homes who may be displaced by redevelopment, and neighborhoods," says Cary Brazeman, author of "The End of Single-Family Zoning in California: How to Protect Yourself and Profit from Permissive New Upzoning Laws."

New California laws SB 9 and SB 10 allow multi-unit and multi-story buildings on single-family lots. SB 9, which overrides local control of zoning, is particularly controversial. A majority of Californians opposed the law, as did hundreds of California cities. The left-leaning Los Angeles City Council also objected. So did right-leaning Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Homeowners who read the new book will learn:

What developers are now allowed to build in single-family neighborhoods

What can be done to stop them

What local governments can and cannot do in response

How homeowners can protect themselves from the redevelopment of neighborhoods

How homeowners can cash in -- if they decide to -- by selling their own houses to investors or redeveloping their properties themselves

The book also illuminates how the laws can be exploited to destroy historic resources and produce dense housing in high-risk fire zones. Read the book to learn:

Changes affecting the demolition of historic properties

Changes affecting the development of hillsides, canyons and coastal areas

Whether it's necessary to include any affordable units in the new buildings, or pay any impact fees in order to develop single-family properties at higher densities

How the new laws will lead to increased Wall Street ownership of California homes

"Ending single-family zoning is a red herring," Brazeman says. "It's not the problem in California." In the book, he lays out a better way to create more housing and, in the process, create new equity opportunities for people to build wealth through housing ownership. Brazeman's plan includes commercial boulevard revitalization, with significant multifamily residential construction in commercial zones, in Los Angeles and around the Bay Area.

