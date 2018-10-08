Single Mom Of Two, Working Two Jobs, Hits Mega Jackpot On Playsugarhouse.com

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hunterdon County, New Jersey woman had just gotten home from her day job as a nurse for the state of N.J. She had a short break before her night job at a dog kennel when she decided to do a little gambling at her home desktop. The 51-year-old (who asked not to release her last name) started playing the progressive Mega Jackpot game, Divine Fortune, on playsugarhouse.com, and in less than two minutes she hit the Mega Jackpot for $160, 256 on a $10 bet.

"At first I thought am I seeing this right?" the Whitehouse Station woman said. "I rubbed my eyes, looked again, and screamed "Thank you God!"

This is the eighth time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for playsugarhouse.com players since SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016. Altogether playsugarhouse.com has paid out close to a $1, 000,000 in mega jackpots on this game alone.

"The more Mega Jackpots hit the better for us and the entire online gaming industry," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "This is yet another example that anyone, anytime and anyplace can simply go online to play and change their life in minutes."

The mother of two said her son and daughter are still in shock: "The kids will have a great Christmas this year but honestly I'm putting nearly all of it towards paying off my mortgage and house repairs. I had a broken furnace and was worried about the winter."

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 450 casino games and live dealer table games players on playsugarhouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and virtual sports betting. In August, New Jersey's online casino innovator introduced its world-class sportsbook to the Garden State's residents and visitors. The new SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino features a wide variety of bets, competitive odds and a ground-breaking loyalty program that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and in August 2018 it added an integrated sportsbook. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive