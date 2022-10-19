Single Pass Treats First Patients in North America

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Pass, Inc. CEO, Bill Colone, announced treatment of the first patients in North America with the Kronos Electrocautery device designed to improve the safety of co-axial biopsy procedures. The single-use, disposable device uses battery current to heat the probe tip to cauterize the tissue damaged by the biopsy tools to prevent bleeding. The initial cases in North America were performed by Dr. David Tahour, Chief of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Memorial Care Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. Said Dr. Tahour, "The Kronos Single Pass device produced excellent clinical results. It offers a breakthrough solution for patients undergoing percutaneous biopsy who are at high risk of bleeding complications. Knowing such a solution exists places both patients and physicians at ease, and will create opportunities in the future for patients who might have otherwise not been a candidate for biopsy."

David Tahour, MD David Tahour, MD and Bill Colone, CEO with the Long Beach Memorial Clinical Research Team

Added Colone, "The Kronos device continues to produce excellent clinical results in both the European and US clinical evaluations. We are confident that use of the device will improve the safety of biopsy procedures while reducing hospitalization time and costs. Over time, we believe use of the device will become the standard of care."

Single Pass received its initial seed funding in Q2 of 2021 and is continuing to be supported by private investment to fund operations. Both the US 510(k) and EU Technical file will be submitted for the purpose of obtaining US regulatory clearance and the CE Mark respectively after completion of the current clinical safety studies in November of 2022.

