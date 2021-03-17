Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 12 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global single-use bioprocessing market report.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The shift of the biopharmaceutical industry from traditional stainless-steel bioprocessing equipment to single-use ones is majorly influenced by proven economic and operational benefits of SUB technology. As the drive towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies for treating a broad range of chronic and rare diseases continues, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly using SUTs to produce a large number of products in the same facilities with more changeovers. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars is boosting the adoption of single-use technologies. For instance, the global biopharmaceutical drugs market is growing at a healthy CAGR of more than 10%. Overall, the percentage share of biopharmaceuticals increased from around 25% in 2016 to around 30% in 2019. Vendors' ongoing R&D activities in biologics also reflect the steadily growing importance and the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals. For instance, biopharmaceuticals account for more than 50% of the total pharma R&D pipeline. Comparing SUB with stainless steel bioprocessing, end-users can potentially save around 50% in the total cost of goods (including amortized capital, raw materials, labor, water, utilities, and other plant infrastructure requirements). Contrary to industry perceptions, single-use biopharmaceutical manufacturing technology can help reduce CAPEX up to 50%, decrease water and energy consumption up to 80% compared to traditional manufacturing techniques. Mergers and acquisitions among market players will assist them in enhancing their product portfolio as well as expand their geographic reach. mAbs market segment is the major revenue contributor as the usage of SUB is relatively high both in research and mAb manufacturing. The purification market segment is likely to grow at a faster rate due to the growing usage of SUB in downstream bioprocessing.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, end-users, method, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Segmentation

Single-use bioprocessing products are observing growth due to advances in equipment, higher scalability, and the increased application in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioreactors and fermenters cover significant shares among SUB. The use of bioreactors and fermenters is growing for the development of biosimilars & biologics.

The increased application of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is boosting the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The production of mABs via single-use bioreactors reduces the operating cost and offers more flexibility than traditional stainless steel equipment.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers occupy a significant share of the market, with single-use systems witnessing adoption in pre-commercial production processes. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have started to explore these solutions in commercial manufacturing.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Product

Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

Simple & Peripheral Devices

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs)

Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Others

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by End-users

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

R&D Companies & Research Institutes

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Method

Filtration

Storage & Transport

Cell Culture

Mixing

Purification

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Dynamics

Vendors in the biopharmaceutical industry are focusing on introducing innovative products in the market, which will eventually attract customers and enhance their market share in the future. New product launches in the market will offer diversity for consumers in terms of selecting products based on advanced features. It will also assist players in strengthening their product portfolio in the market. Several factors such as the change in technology, increasing competition, and growth and development, increasing demand for advanced products are contributing to new product launches. It was estimated that compared to biotherapeutic developers, CMOs participated more in introducing new products in the market. The interest in new product developments by CMOs was around 56% when compared to biotherapeutic developers with 27.7%.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships

High Utilization of Single-use Bioprocessing for COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Increasing Adoption of Single-use Technologies Over Multi-use Bioprocessing Platforms

Lower Risk of Cross Contamination and Lower Manufacturing Cost

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Geography

Countries such as the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in the region. The presence of large-scale manufacturing facilities, increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical research activities in both the above-mentioned countries, as well as the growing demand for single-use technologies are major factors that are contributing to the market growth in North America. The increasing biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are majorly contributing to the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in the region. A study investigating the global capacity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing demonstrated that North America dominated in terms of manufacturing facilities.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Avantor

Other Prominent Vendors

Applikon Biotechnology

Eppendorf

CESCO Bioengineering

Corning

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Entegris

Meissner Filtration Products

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

PBS Biotech Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sentinel Process Systems

ABEC

Adolf Kühner

Charter Medical

Holland Applied Technologies

Repligen

Solaris Biotech Solutions

3M Company

Company Lonza

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

ARTeSYN Biosolutions

Wego Group

Distek

New Horizon Biotech

OmniBRx Biotechnologies

Yposkesi

Charge Point Technology

High Purity New England

PendoTECH

AdvantaPure

TBL Performance Plastics

Cellon

Sysbiotech

Broadley-James

CerCell A/S

PreSens-Precision Sensing GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Colder Products Company (CPC)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Foxx Life Sciences

DrM (Dr. Mueller AG)

W.L. Gore & Associates

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence