Single-use Bioprocessing Market to Reach $38.8 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 18.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product cross-contamination, and lowered floor space requirements drive the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Bioreactors, Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices, Depth Filters, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media Bags And Containers, Mixing Systems, Tubing Assemblies, Sampling Systems, Others), by Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient-Specific Cell Therapies, Others), by Method (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Mixing, Purification), by End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research, Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing industry generated $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product cross-contamination, and lowered floor space requirements drive the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market. In addition, high efficiency and cost-effectiveness of single-use bioprocessing technologies supplement the market growth. However, issues related to extractability and stringent regulations limit the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and potential in untapped markets such as China and India provide new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the utilization of single-use bioprocessing products increased for the development of vaccines. Clinical and commercial manufacturers utilized the single-use equipment and systems during the trial phases.

Most of the leading Covid-19 vaccine programs utilize novel approaches such as mRNA, DNA vaccine, and vectors, single-use systems played a crucial role in the development of these platforms. Single-use systems provide flexibility and incur lower cost as compared to traditional stainless-steel equipment.

The media bags and containers segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on product, the media bags and containers segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global single-use bioprocessing market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to single-use bioprocessing media bags & containers used in various bioprocessing processes. However, the bioreactors segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in demand for bioreactors for different applications.

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global single-use bioprocessing market, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of these systems for production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and personalized medicine. However, the contract research organization & manufacturers segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advancements in R&D activities.

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global single-use bioprocessing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to rise in the adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies for various biopharmaceutical applications. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, owing to significant demand for bioprocess equipment including laboratory filtration systems and membrane-based microbial analysis in the region.

Leading Market Players

3M Company

Applikon Biotechnology

Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Merck Milipore

PBS

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

